McDonald’s is giving most of its BET Awards media buy to Black activists and business owners
McDonald’s is devoting most of its media buy for Sunday night’s BET Awards to amplify the voices of Black activists, giving 13 people air time to tell their stories. It is the first time it has donated its air space in such a manner.
McDonald’s has already spoken out in support of Black Lives Matter with its own spot and social media posts. Last year, it made the biggest overhaul to its African-American advertising in 16 years. And it has been a partner of BET since 1986.
Now, it is donating its media buy during Sunday’s BET Awards to run spots focused on Black individuals who work in fields including education, beauty products and photography. The spots are set to air during the pre-shows beginning at 5 p.m. EDT, during the BET Awards beginning at 8 p.m. and during encore presentations.
Ads set to run during the pre-show include one featuring Ibram X. Kendi, a professor and author of books including “How to be an Antiracist.” In his spot, Kendi announces the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research.
Another pre-show spot features Netta Dobbins, co-founder of Mimconnect, a network for minority professionals.
Ads running during the BET Awards are set to include one featuring Melissa Butler, founder and CEO of The Lip Bar. Butler discusses her beauty brand and The Blkpact, a pledge to support Black businesses that she helped start following the killing of George Floyd.
Another shows photographer Mark Clennon discussing Black art.
McDonald’s is also airing its own spot, “Dreams,” which comes from Burrell Communications Group. That spot features an arrangement of the Nina Simone song "To Be Young, Gifted and Black" and notes that McDonald’s supports the Boys & Girls Club of America.
McDonald’s says it worked with Wieden+Kennedy New York to identify the people showcased in the spots, and with OMD and Burrell Communications Group on the media buy.
McDonald’s declined to say how much ad space it bought during the BET Awards this year versus prior years.