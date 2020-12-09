CMO Strategy

Meditation app Headspace plans multiple Netflix shows

Interest in meditation has surged during the pandemic
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on December 09, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Coca-Cola throws every media and creative account up for grabs in global agency review

The pandemic conditioned many consumers to breathe a little more slowly and deeply by meditating, a trend that doesn’t appear to be going away in 2021. And now Netflix is seizing on it with new shows in partnership with Headspace, a leading meditation app.

The first eight-episode show, "Headspace Guide to Meditation," will cover the science of the practice. It is scheduled to air on the streaming service on Jan. 1. Each episode, produced with Vox Media Studios, will be 20 minutes long and explore a different technique viewers can use for various situations. A subsequent series will focus on sleep, while a third will provide an interactive experience for viewers.

Related articles
Behind Calm's election night win—and what the wellness brand learned from it
Jeanine Poggi
Revlon brings back veteran Williamson as CMO
Jack Neff

As in a 75-second-long trailer for the show, Andy Puddicombe, a former Buddhist monk who co-founded Headspace 10 years ago, narrates the series, which uses animation and soothing music to alleviate the anxieties of viewers.

“When was the last time that you did nothing—and by nothing I really mean nothing?” asks Puddicombe in the trailer. “I’m going to be your guide as we explore the mind and discover how meditation can benefit us in our life.”

Already growing in popularity with both consumers and brands—Headspace began a partnership with Hyatt early this year. The app has become even more prevalent during the pandemic as stressed out Americans strive for peace of mind. Headspace, which was an Ad Age Hottest Brand in 2020, also collaborated with Sesame Street on an offering for younger consumers. The company ran its first TV spot in the spring.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Coca-Cola throws every media and creative account up for grabs in global agency review

Coca-Cola throws every media and creative account up for grabs in global agency review
FTC sues to block Procter & Gamble's acquisition of Billie women's razor brand

FTC sues to block Procter & Gamble's acquisition of Billie women's razor brand
Higher ed gets a lesson on marketing during the pandemic

Higher ed gets a lesson on marketing during the pandemic
Revlon brings back veteran Williamson as CMO

Revlon brings back veteran Williamson as CMO

Ad Age 2020 Marketers of the Year

Ad Age 2020 Marketers of the Year
The Week Ahead: Ruth Bader Ginsburg tribute beer coming and Sheryl Sandberg speaks on disinformation

The Week Ahead: Ruth Bader Ginsburg tribute beer coming and Sheryl Sandberg speaks on disinformation
Anheuser-Busch strikes deal with Travis Scott, and The Rock’s new tequila is on fire: Trending

Anheuser-Busch strikes deal with Travis Scott, and The Rock’s new tequila is on fire: Trending
NFL Playbook: Tracking how brands are marketing around an uncertain season

NFL Playbook: Tracking how brands are marketing around an uncertain season