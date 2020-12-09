Meditation app Headspace plans multiple Netflix shows
The pandemic conditioned many consumers to breathe a little more slowly and deeply by meditating, a trend that doesn’t appear to be going away in 2021. And now Netflix is seizing on it with new shows in partnership with Headspace, a leading meditation app.
The first eight-episode show, "Headspace Guide to Meditation," will cover the science of the practice. It is scheduled to air on the streaming service on Jan. 1. Each episode, produced with Vox Media Studios, will be 20 minutes long and explore a different technique viewers can use for various situations. A subsequent series will focus on sleep, while a third will provide an interactive experience for viewers.
As in a 75-second-long trailer for the show, Andy Puddicombe, a former Buddhist monk who co-founded Headspace 10 years ago, narrates the series, which uses animation and soothing music to alleviate the anxieties of viewers.
“When was the last time that you did nothing—and by nothing I really mean nothing?” asks Puddicombe in the trailer. “I’m going to be your guide as we explore the mind and discover how meditation can benefit us in our life.”
Already growing in popularity with both consumers and brands—Headspace began a partnership with Hyatt early this year. The app has become even more prevalent during the pandemic as stressed out Americans strive for peace of mind. Headspace, which was an Ad Age Hottest Brand in 2020, also collaborated with Sesame Street on an offering for younger consumers. The company ran its first TV spot in the spring.