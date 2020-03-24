Missing your print edition of Ad Age? Switch to home delivery now

As many of us transition to working from home in this unprecedented situation, we recognize that you may not be receiving your print copy of Ad Age. We would like to offer you the option to redirect your copy of Ad Age to your home so you can continue to enjoy the magazine in print.
To change your delivery address, please visit our Customer Service page and follow the steps below:
- If you are shown multiple addresses—e.g. Business and Home—select the address where you are currently receiving your copy.
- Change the address to the address where you wish to receive your print subscription moving forward.
- Save your changes.
We are working diligently to maintain delivery of your print issue and will keep you informed of any changes.
We would also like to remind you that your paid subscription includes free access to the digital version of the publication. The latest issue and past archives are available here.
If you are a paid subscriber to the print edition and haven’t set up your digital account yet, you can do so by following the steps below:
- Visit https://home.adage.com/clickshare/addAccountPrint.do
- There are two options on this page:
Option 1: If you have your print subscription readily available, use the top portion of the screen
- Step 1: Select “subscription.” There may be many options. Select the “print subscription” option.
- Step 2: Locate your account number from the mailing label of your print issue.
- Step 3: Enter the mailing zip/postal code from your mailing label on your print issue.
- Step 4: Click on “look up subscription.”
Note: If you are unable to find your subscription, use Option 2 outlined below.
Option 2: Use address lookup if you don’t know your account number or you don’t have your mailed print issue readily available.
If you have trouble or prefer to contact a representative, please call 1-877-320-1721, email us at [email protected] or chat one of our representatives here. Our team is available from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday. We hope you understand that wait times may be increased due to the current situation.
Please continue to check our website or sign up for our newsletters in order to get the latest information on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Thank you for your loyal readership,
Ad Age Customer Service Team