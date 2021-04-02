CMO Strategy

MLB moves All-Star game out of Atlanta, citing voting rights

Commissioner Robert Manfred Jr. says MLB is 'finalizing a new host city'
Published on April 02, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Walgreens rolls out first COVID-19 vaccine campaign

Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

Credit: Truist via Facebook

Major League Baseball says it is moving this year’s All-Star Game and the MLB Draft from Atlanta to show its concern for voting rights.

“I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft,” Commissioner Robert Manfred Jr. said. “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

Related articles
Chevrolet celebrates an Opening Day for the ages as baseball tries to get back in the game
I-Hsien Sherwood
A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
Ad Age Staff
How marketers are responding to surging AAPI hate crimes: A live blog
Ad Age Staff

Manfred didn’t specifically mention Georgia’s new election law signed by Governor Brian Kemp on March 25, which its supporters called a measure to restore “integrity” after unfounded allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election—and which opponents called an act of voter suppression.

Manfred said the decision follows “thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others.” He said MLB is “finalizing a new host city.”

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Walgreens rolls out first COVID-19 vaccine campaign

Walgreens rolls out first COVID-19 vaccine campaign
Fernando Machado is leaving Burger King parent company

Fernando Machado is leaving Burger King parent company

Amazon explores opening home goods, electronics discount stores

Amazon explores opening home goods, electronics discount stores
Best and worst April Fools’ Day brand campaigns, 2021

Best and worst April Fools’ Day brand campaigns, 2021
Why White Claw, which has grown without a lot of advertising, is now embracing it

Why White Claw, which has grown without a lot of advertising, is now embracing it
GM CEO Mary Barra to meet with Black-owned media leaders in wake of ads accusing her of ignoring them

GM CEO Mary Barra to meet with Black-owned media leaders in wake of ads accusing her of ignoring them
Chevrolet celebrates an Opening Day for the ages as baseball tries to get back in the game

Chevrolet celebrates an Opening Day for the ages as baseball tries to get back in the game
Volkswagen's polarizing April Fools’ Day joke built brand buzz, but at what cost?

Volkswagen's polarizing April Fools’ Day joke built brand buzz, but at what cost?