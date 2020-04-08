CMO Strategy

Nike unveils second push in 'Play for the World' campaign

Along with the global effort, Nike is offering digital workouts
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on April 08, 2020.

Just because athletes are homebound doesn’t mean they can give up on their workouts—from their basements, from their kitchens, from their hallways. Nike’s new spot, its second push in the “Play for the World” campaign the sportswear giant unveiled in late March, encourages consumers to get creative in the ways they play.

The 60-second spot showcases celebrity athletes including LeBron James, Ramla Ali and Sara Hughes in black-and-white footage as they work out at home. Text in the spot reads, “We may not be playing together. We may not be playing for our countries yet. We may not be playing for giant crowds. But today we’re playing for 7.8 billion people.”

The spot closes with, “This is our chance. Play for the world.”

The line about "playing for our countries" is a nod to the Olympics, which would have taken place in Tokyo this summer but were postponed until 2021. Nike was a sponsor of the games.

Related articles
A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
Ad Age Staff
5 consumer trends that will endure after Covid-19, and what they mean for marketers
Adrianne Pasquarelli

The spot was created with Nike’s agency Wieden+Kennedy Portland and comes on the heels of social media posts urging consumers to stay indoors to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The line about "playing for our countries" is a nod to the Olympics, which would have taken place in Tokyo this summer but were postponed until 2021. Nike was a sponsor of the games.

In a post on its website Wednesday, Nike outlined the ways it is helping athletes adjust to sports indoors. The brand is livestreaming workout sessions with master trainers and has introduced a “Living Room Cup” competition. It also outlined resources for kids to stay healthy and fit, including Nike’s partnership with the Discovery Education in the U.K.

In early April, Nike reached out to its member base with an email promoting such resources.

The brand is also using its production lines to create face masks and shields and other personal protection equipment.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Molson Coors presses on with Vizzy launch but scales back campaign due to coronavirus

Molson Coors presses on with Vizzy launch but scales back campaign due to coronavirus
Walgreens expanding drive-through COVID-19 testing

Walgreens expanding drive-through COVID-19 testing
A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus

A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
Ex-FCB exec Michael Fassnacht on his new role as the City of Chicago’s CMO

Ex-FCB exec Michael Fassnacht on his new role as the City of Chicago’s CMO
Videoconferencing companies’ ad spend spikes amid COVID-19

Videoconferencing companies’ ad spend spikes amid COVID-19

State Farm-sponsored Jimmy Fallon home show rakes in donations

State Farm-sponsored Jimmy Fallon home show rakes in donations
Pepsi backs star-studded concert for coronavirus aid that will air on major broadcast networks

Pepsi backs star-studded concert for coronavirus aid that will air on major broadcast networks
History shows marketers who keep spending during downturns fare much better

History shows marketers who keep spending during downturns fare much better