CMO Strategy

Nissan-owned Infiniti moves global creative to Publicis Groupe

The account shift is a loss for incumbent CPB
By E.J. Schultz. Published on March 08, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Burger King deletes International Women’s Day tweet after getting grilled as its intent is misinterpreted
Credit: Courtesy Infiniti Motor Company

Nissan-owned Infiniti has selected Publicis Groupe to handle global creative for the brand, ending an eight-month agency review, according to people familiar with the matter. The holding company is expected to create a dedicated cross-disciplinary team for the luxury auto brand using its so-called “Power of One” model.

The incumbent was MDC Partners-owned CPB. Infiniti counts as another big loss for the agency, which late last year saw its 13-year-old relationship with Domino’s end after the pizza chain moved to independent shop WorkinProgress.

CPB controlled the Infiniti account since 2014, although it was briefly demoted in 2017, when Infiniti turned to MDC’s 72andSunny to handle several global vehicle launches. CPB regained its lead status in May of 2018.

Publicis declined to comment and referred calls to Infiniti, which was not immediately available for comment.

MDC defended the account, which also drew interest from Dentsu Aegis Network, Cheil Worldwide, WPP and Omnicom, one person close to the matter told Ad Age when the review began last June. 

Infiniti spent $107 million in measured media in the U.S. in 2019, according to the latest figures from the Ad Age Datacenter. 

Publicis comes aboard as Infiniti tries to recover from a slump. The brand’s sales plummeted 32 percent in the U.S. last year to 79,502 vehicles, the biggest one-year sales decline in the U.S. in its history, according to Automotive News.

Publicis has been on a new-business streak of late, notching media agency-of-record status for Inspire Brands and global creative for Visa. In its recent earnings call, the holding company touted recent wins for Kraft-Heinz, Reckitt-Benckiser, Pfizer, L’Oreal in China, TikTok and Sephora.

Contributing: Judann Pollack

 

 

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics, and the Island Packet in South Carolina. He has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors, the California Newspaper Publishers Association, the South Carolina Press Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors. A native of Cincinnati, Schultz has an economics degree from Xavier University and a masters in journalism from Northwestern University.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Burger King deletes International Women’s Day tweet after getting grilled as its intent is misinterpreted

Burger King deletes International Women’s Day tweet after getting grilled as its intent is misinterpreted
DoorDash launches 'Made by Women' focus and spot featuring WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike

DoorDash launches 'Made by Women' focus and spot featuring WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike
Hotels.com tries to capture rising demand for ‘revenge travel’ in new campaign

Hotels.com tries to capture rising demand for ‘revenge travel’ in new campaign
4 steps brands can take to win in esports and gaming

4 steps brands can take to win in esports and gaming
How brands are honoring International Women’s Day during a pandemic that has been disproportionately harsh on women

How brands are honoring International Women’s Day during a pandemic that has been disproportionately harsh on women

The Week Ahead: Roblox goes public and the Grammys are back

The Week Ahead: Roblox goes public and the Grammys are back
Chipotle cosmetics are back, and Elmo cleans up for SC Johnson: Trending

Chipotle cosmetics are back, and Elmo cleans up for SC Johnson: Trending
Clorox becomes official cleaner for NBA and WNBA

Clorox becomes official cleaner for NBA and WNBA