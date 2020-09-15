Playboy enters the CBD space with new product lines and a sexual wellness hub
Playboy is getting into the CBD space as the events of 2020 continue to prey on consumers’ wellbeing.
CBD by Playboy is the 66-year-old company’s first line of CBD products that aims to enhance intimacy and boost sexual wellness. The line includes three different items: An arousal spray for $45, intimacy warming gel for $47 and a bath bomb goes for $15.
Each product uses a base of cannabidiol (CBD), the compound found in hemp plants which does not produce the same psychoactive effects of weed. Research has found that CBD—as well as a healthy sex life—helps combat a number of ailments like stress and anxiety.
The intimacy gel is made with a water-soluble CBD powder, along with Maca root and goat weed. The arousal spray, designed for women, contains hemp oil, Kava and Vitamin B3. And the bath bomb is made with hemp oil, essential oils and rose petals.
The products, which work to heighten sensual experiences, are intended to fix what the company calls an “orgasm gap.” Playboy points to a 2016 study published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior that found that while 95 percent of heterosexual men reported that they usually or always orgasm during sex, only 65 percent of heterosexual women reported they do.
To accompany its new CBD products, Playboy has partnered with online healthcare class platform Allbodies to develop a free three-part education course about the biology of orgasms and techniques on how to achieve them. Classes feature sex educators Myisha Battle, Jimanekia Eborn and Sonalee Rashatwar, along with Allbodies co-founder Lauren Bille and Penda N’diaye as hosts.
Customers can shop for the items and sign up for the classes at Playboy’s new website called Pleasure For All, a hub for the company’s wellness products and education. Also available on the site are new Pleasure For All sweatshirts, condoms and Playboy articles.
“Our ambition at Playboy is to help everybody and every body explore and pursue pleasure. While Playboy helped usher in the first sexual revolution, there’s more work to do to ensure all can access pleasure,” says Anita Little, sex and culture editor at Playboy in a statement. “Our aim is to provide everyone with the knowledge—and now also the sexual wellness products they need—to have the most fulfilling sexual experiences possible.”
Playboy is also promoting its new CBD lineup across social media.
The storied publication, which ended its print edition in May due to the pandemic, is entering the increasingly competitive CBD space at a time when usage is on the rise as consumer wellness is impacted by the stress and overall tensions of 2020. In fact, 39 percent of CBD consumers—the majority of which are millennials and Gen Zers—say they are using more CBD now to cope with the mess that has been this year, according to a new study from analytics company the Brightfield Group. We are living during a unprecedented global pandemic, a tremulous election cycle and a racial justice movement, after all. Despite the pandemic forcing store closures, several cannabis companies are seeing their sales rise, according to Well+Good.
Partnerships are also booming in the space. Ontario-based cannabis company Canopy just debuted its Martha Stewart line of CBD gummies, drops and softgels made in partnership with the mogul and who joined the company as an advisor in February 2019. In August, Canopy also inked a deal with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes through its Biosteel Sports Nutrition company.