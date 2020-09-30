CMO Strategy

Reebok names fashion designer Kerby Jean-Raymond VP of creative direction

Jean-Raymond will focus on brand purpose
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on September 30, 2020.
Walmart redesigns stores to align with mobile app

Kerby Jean-Raymond.

Credit: Reebok

Kerby Jean-Raymond, the designer behind activism-based fashion label Pyer Moss, has another title to add to his belt. After collaborating with Reebok for the past four years, Jean-Raymond was today named VP, creative direction at the brand. The first products under his creative direction will be released in 2022, according to the Adidas-owned Reebok.

In a statement, Jean-Raymond, a Haitian-American who is also a 2018 CFDA/Vogue Fashion fund winner, said he looks forward to helping to “invigorate the brand with new ideas, while also focusing on instilling a sense of social purpose into our work.”

Indeed, seven-year-old Pyer Moss bills itself as a label “concerned with building a narrative that speaks about heritage and activism,” issues that are particularly timely in today’s crisis-strewn environment. Five years ago, long before the Black Lives Matter movement attracted mainstream brand attention this year, Jean-Raymond created a BLM collaboration. And last year, ahead of his new collection, he debuted a fashion film that chronicled the early death of his mother and the impact it had on his life and career.

Credit:
Reebok

At Reebok, Jean-Raymond will work with the product and global marketing and development teams. He will also help spearhead the brand’s “Product with Purpose” program, which is part of Reebok’s anti-racism stance for 2021, according to a release. Earlier this year, Reebok voiced its support of the Black community following the death of George Floyd.

Yet, Reebok has come under fire for a lack of diversity within its ranks in the past. Last year, a report surfaced that claimed Beyoncé left a meeting with Reebok because the brand did not have enough diverse representation. Reebok representatives denied such an event took place.

Jean-Raymond is not the first high-profile designer to join a mainstream brand in a creative capacity. Earlier this year, Gap announced Kanye West and his Yeezy line will be designing adult and kid products. Rihanna has had a creative relationship with Puma for several years.

In recent years, Reebok has been trying to recapture its trendy appeal, particularly with younger consumers. It has run campaigns recently with Cardi B and Conor McGregor.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

