A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has sparked nationwide protests, rioting and civil unrest. Floyd, a black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.
Brands, which often remain silent when it comes to social justice issues, are speaking out, as are ad agencies and marketing professionals. Nike was quick to release a 60-second spot from Wieden+Kennedy Portland, encouraging Americans to not turn their backs on racism, with a twist on its long-used tagline: “For Once, Don’t Do It.” Other brands, including YouTube, the NFL, Disney, Amazon and Netflix, are following suit.
Their messages are drawing a mix of praise and criticism. The brands and agencies that include with their statements actions they plan to take to combat racism are generally faring well. Other brands are being accused of commercializing the tragedy.
Below is a regularly updated list of responses from brands, media companies and agencies as they take a stand on racism and social injustice.
June 1, 2020
There’s already a template that mocks how brands are speaking out about racism
Just like how numerous brands’ COVID-19 responses seemed to blend together, with many of the same designs and messages, so too are brands’ responses to racial injustice. Many brands are posting to social media with statements that contain bold, white lettering set against black backgrounds and peppering their language with words like “solidarity” and “support.”
Culture consultancy Have Her Back on Monday is mocking the similarities with its own sarcastic template where brands simply have to insert their names and it’s ready to go. Have Her Back was originally created by Interpublic Group employees as a movement, which then became an Interpublic-backed consultancy.
Spotify will add 8-minute, 46-second tracks of silence and more for Blackout Tuesday
Spotify is making a slew of temporary changes to its platform tomorrow in observance of Blackout Tuesday. Listeners will see a black logo and headline image on more than a dozen of its flagship podcasts, including “Today’s Top Hits” and “RapCaviar.” The company will also pause social media publication as a symbol of solidarity “that reminds us that things cannot remain status quo,” it says. Select playlists and podcasts, meanwhile, will include an 8-minute, 46-second track of silence as a solemn acknowledgment for the length of time that George Floyd was suffocated.
Additionally, the audio streaming giant says it will run ads on Spotify Free Tier that encourage users to listen to its curated playlists featuring black artists. “We are using the power of our platform to stand with black creators, amplify their voices, and accelerate meaningful conversation and long-needed change,” Spotify said in an emailed statement. “As a result, you’ll notice some changes on Spotify starting at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.”
Starbucks says “We will not be bystanders”
Starbucks on Monday posted a three-sentence message to its social media channels that concludes "We will not be bystanders." In 2018, Starbucks came under fire after a store manager in Philadelphia called the police because two black men were sitting at a table and had yet to order. That incident led the coffee chain to come up with training on race, bias and inclusion, and it shut stores one afternoon for a discussion of the issues. And in 2015, Starbucks tried to get patrons to discuss race relations in a "Race Together" effort.
Heads of Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, Chick-fil-A, Mercedes-Benz, The Home Depot and others pledge to do their part for Atlanta
On Monday, Coca-Cola tweeted that it will be working with the Atlanta Committee for Progress and other business leaders “on concrete actions and solutions to move toward a more inclusive just society.”
James Quincey, president and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, is one of 40 other business leaders that have pledged to “do their part” for the city of Atlanta as part of the Atlanta Committee for Progress. Other leaders include: Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines, Dan Cathy, chairman and CEO of Chick-fil-A, Nicholas Speeks, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA and Craig Menear, president and CEO of The Home Depot.
The details are still out on how these leaders plan to take action.
Microsoft uses social platforms to amplify black employees
On Monday, Microsoft began using its social channels to share quotes from black employees about how they’re feeling and what they’re looking for from allies during this turbulent time.
Verizon donates $10 million to social justice organizations
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg initially fought back tears during a webcast earlier this afternoon after announcing that the company is donating $10 million to social justice organizations such as The National Urban League, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. A full list of those receiving donations can be found here.
Vestberg said Verizon “cannot commit to a brand purpose of moving the world forward unless we are committed to helping ensure we move it forward for everyone.”
“The events unfolding across the country that are rooted in hate are contradictory with our beliefs as a company and leave me with a feeling of regret and sadness,” Vestberg read from a prepared statement. “Verizon is fiercely committed to diversity and inclusion across all spectrums because it makes us and the world better. I am hopeful that the rest of the country will come to understand that valuing everyone equally is the best way forward.”
Sony postpones PlayStation 5 event due to protests
In a tweet, Sony’s PlayStation announced its decision to postpone a PlayStation 5 event, initially scheduled for June 4. The event was going to give fans a sneak peek at the games coming to PlayStation 5, which is being released this upcoming holiday season. “We do not feel that now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard,” read the tweet.
Music labels and musicians participate in Blackout Tuesday
Music labels and musicians are recognizing June 2 as Blackout Tuesday, a day to disconnect from work and focus efforts on connecting with their communities. Music labels around the world, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music and Interscope, and musicians like Eminem, Mick Jagger, Billie Eilish and the Wombats are posting on social media that they are participating with the hashtags #BlackoutTuesday and #TheShowMustBePaused. Interscope is taking it a step further and vowing not to release new music for the entire week.
ViacomCBS will go dark for 8 minutes and 46 seconds
ViacomCBS President of Entertainment and Youth Brands Chris McCarthy wrote in an internal memo that all entertainment and youth brands and platforms would be going dark on Monday for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the precise amount of time former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck.
A new spot created internally will air across ViacomCBS' channels including MTV, CBS Sports, BET and Nickelodeon, at 5 pm Eastern. The spot reads “I CAN’T BREATHE” on a black background as audio plays the sound of breathing. The spot includes a call-to-action to support civil rights advocacy nonprofit Color of Change.
“While I am not a person of color and can never fully understand this experience, I am offended by the systemic racism and want to stand together with our communities of color in the hurt and pain,” wrote McCarthy in the letter. “We must all do our part—discrimination against one of us is discrimination against all of us.”
TV networks speak out
On Monday, TV networks NBCUniversal, FOX and The CW released their own statements against racism, joining ViacomCBS and ABC which released statements the day before. HBO released a statement on May 30 and changed its name on Twitter to #BlackLivesMatter.
Wicked the Musical changes its hand-holding message
Universal Studios’ Wicked the Musical deleted from its social accounts an image of its two main characters holding hands with the words “When we defy hate, we defy gravity.” Earlier, comedian and influencer Franchesca Ramsey had criticized the holding hands imagery in a tweet: “Hate to tell y’all, holding hands won’t end racism.”
Contributing: Ilyse Liffreing, George Slefo, E.J. Schultz, Jeanine Poggi, Jessica Wohl, Lindsay Rittenhouse