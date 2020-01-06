Sans CMO, Bed Bath & Beyond pushes new campaign
Everyone could sleep a little better at night, and Bed Bath & Beyond wants to help, according to the retailer’s new sleep-focused campaign “Wake Up Happy,” which it released this week.
A 30-second TV spot shows a woman so curious about the retailer’s sleep products that, assisted by an overzealous saleswoman, she spends a night in a store to test them out.
Of course, the Union, N.J.-based Bed Bath & Beyond brand might now be resting a little more comfortably as well. In October, the long-struggling retailer tapped Target veteran Mark Tritton as president and CEO. As executive VP and chief merchandising officer at Target, Tritton helped the chain gain success through its own private-label brands and delivery services.
Now, he’s tasked with a similar undertaking at Bed Bath & Beyond. The retailer has had trouble attracting shoppers and growing sales, even as it trims its bloated retail fleet. Last year, Bed Bath & Beyond closed dozens of stores. For the second quarter, the company reported a 6.7 percent decline of same-store sales, which measures sales at stores open a year or more. Net sales fell 7 percent to $2.7 billion in the quarter, compared with the year-earlier period. The retailer will report third-quarter earnings this Wednesday.
Indeed, the new Bed Bath & Beyond spot already highlights two of the company’s owned brands, bedding labels Bee & Willow and Wamsutta. Brands exclusive to Bed Bath & Beyond, such as Therapedic, are also featured in the commercial, according to a spokeswoman.
One of Tritton’s first orders of business was restructuring Bed Bath & Beyond’s leadership team. Last month, the chief merchandising officer, chief marketing officer, chief digital officer, chief legal officer and general counsel, chief administrative officer and chief brand officer exited the company.
The company says it is “actively” searching to fill a new position that combines the chief brand officer and chief marketing officer roles. Michael Krueger, who is VP of marketing at the Bed Bath & Beyond-owned One Kings Lane, according to his LinkedIn page, works as interim marketing lead.
“Wake Up Happy” will run on TV, in print, on radio and in digital channels beginning Jan. 6. The retailer tapped Evolution Bureau, an agency it first began working with in spring of 2019, on the new push. Kepler Group handled media duties.
