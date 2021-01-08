CMO Strategy

Snickers has the funniest quarantine ad, and Burger King gets rave reviews for redesign: Trending

The week’s biggest moves, hits and misses
By E.J. Schultz. Published on January 08, 2021.
Ace Metrix ranked this Snickers spot from BBDO New York as the funniest of the year.

Credit: Snickers

Winner

Logo overhauls can be tricky. Just ask the Central Intelligence Agency. But Burger King scored with its rebranding, which features a retro look, drawing praise from the design review site Brand New, which says “the new logo definitely thrives on its vintage appeal but its execution feels fresh and contemporary.” Zenith USA Head of Strategy Shann Biglione wrote on LinkedIn that "smart and worthwhile rebrandings are really rare, but you've got to give credit to the Burger King and JKR teams here," referring to design firm Jones Knowles Ritchie. For more on BK’s update, check this out.

Loser

The Grammy Awards fell victim to the COVID surge in Los Angeles this week as organizers announced they would postpone the show originally slated for Jan. 31 at Staples Center. CBS has the broadcast rights. It’s yet another disruption in the calendar for marketers, which are getting plenty used to moving campaigns around. Last year’s Grammys drew $81.8 million in ad revenue, placing the show above the Golden Globes ($47.5 million) but behind the Oscars ($129 million), according to Kantar.

Popular

The Lincoln Project’s reign is not over—far from it. A Jan. 4 post on the anti-Trump PAC’s ad criticizing the president’s call to Georgia secretary of state drew the most views on Ad Age this week. Also drawing eyeballs was our look at the 30 best creative brand moves of 2020.

Don’t forget the pants

Plenty of brands tried to uncover the lighter side of quarantine last year, but one ad stood above the rest, at least according to a panel of consumers convened by Ace Metrix. The ad-scoring firm ranked this Snickers spot from BBDO New York as the funniest of the year. Creativity has more on the spot, which broke in August.

Quote of the week

“Everybody’s gaze is turned toward where can we go to alleviate pressure out of L.A.?”—a West Coast agency production head on the complications of shooting ads in the city, as COVID cases surge.

B-Dubs goes big

Buffalo Wild Wings is known as a sports bar, but gathering for beer and wings isn't happening due to the pandemic. Now, it's looking to capture at-home viewers beyond sports. The Go-Big bundle includes 20 wings, 20 boneless wings and fries for $39.99 to promote the new TBS show “Go-Big Show,” which features people competing for judges including Snoop Dogg.

Number of the week

$188.5 billion: Elon Musk’s net worth as of Jan. 7, making him the world’s richest person.

Contributing: Jessica Wohl

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing.

