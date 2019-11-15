The Snuggie and Baja hoodie had a baby, and Dollar Shave Club named it Robloncho
Unilever’s Dollar Shave Club has something for the man who has everything this holiday season—the Robloncho—part robe, part poncho, part blanket, and part ironic.
The brand’s first foray into apparel looks like what would happen if a Baja hoodie hooked up with a Snuggie and procreated. You can be reasonably sure men in your life don’t have this, because it never existed before.
Indeed, the Robloncho’s existence even now seems a tad suspect, based on the tongue-in-cheek intro ad, but a DSC spokeswoman insists the product is real. Even prior to its formal launch, 8,000 people were on a waiting list as of Wednesday, drawn in part by Facebook teaser posts.
The limited-edition, reversible item (it’s unclear how limited) sells for $100 and is billed on a microsite as "active loungewear redefined." A DSC fact sheet describes it as “a small, easy-to-pack cover up for those windy boat trips or chilly strolls with an ex,” though it's also “perfect for swaddling a brand new babe, child or otherwise.”
The Robloncho comes with two side pockets, described as an “innovative alternative” to winter gloves or oven mitts.
Like DSC advertising, the Robloncho was created in-house. It’s being manufactured near the brand’s Marina Del Rey, California, headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.