CMO Strategy

The Snuggie and Baja hoodie had a baby, and Dollar Shave Club named it Robloncho

Brand's first foray into apparel comes with an ironic ad just in time for the holidays
By Jack Neff. Published on November 15, 2019.

Unilever’s Dollar Shave Club has something for the man who has everything this holiday season—the Robloncho—part robe, part poncho, part blanket, and part ironic.

The brand’s first foray into apparel looks like what would happen if a Baja hoodie hooked up with a Snuggie and procreated. You can be reasonably sure men in your life don’t have this, because it never existed before.

Indeed, the Robloncho’s existence even now seems a tad suspect, based on the tongue-in-cheek intro ad, but a DSC spokeswoman insists the product is real. Even prior to its formal launch, 8,000 people were on a waiting list as of Wednesday, drawn in part by Facebook teaser posts.

The limited-edition, reversible item (it’s unclear how limited) sells for $100 and is billed on a microsite as "active loungewear redefined." A DSC fact sheet describes it as “a small, easy-to-pack cover up for those windy boat trips or chilly strolls with an ex,” though it's also “perfect for swaddling a brand new babe, child or otherwise.”

The Robloncho comes with two side pockets, described as an “innovative alternative” to winter gloves or oven mitts.

Like DSC advertising, the Robloncho was created in-house. It’s being manufactured near the brand’s Marina Del Rey, California, headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.

 

 

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular