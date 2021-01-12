Tracking the marketing industry’s response to political unrest
Brands and media companies are being pulled into the political fray in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot and continued attempts by Donald Trump supporters to call the presidential election results into question. Marketers must decide when, and when not, to weigh in. Below, a continually updated list of how brands, media players and agencies are responding.
P&G’s Pritchard sees social-media progress, declines to endorse Trump de-platforming
Procter & Gamble Co. Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard sees progress from social platforms enforcing their rules against hate speech in the wake of violence at the Capitol last week but declines to endorse or reject moves by Facebook, Twitter and others to shut down or limit President Donald Trump’s social-media accounts.
Pritchard, who’s been a frequent critic of social platforms’ slow progress in eliminating hate speech and other objectionable content, reiterated his call for better standards today in a speech for the virtual CES show. “We want a responsible media supply chain with quality, civility and respect for consumers at the center.” In an interview Monday, Pritchard said he sees progress, but declined to say whether Facebook, Twitter and the like took the right steps in suspending Trump’s accounts. “That’s something that’s probably not my pay grade to define,” Pritchard said. “I just go back to the principle of defining and then enforcing the standards. That’s what’s important.”
He said last week’s events “just reinforced for me the importance of all the platforms eliminating hateful content online and applying those standards everywhere. I can’t decide for them. But it’s really that the standards, one, need to be created; two, need to be enforced; and, three, need to apply uniformly.”
P&G has a virtual version of its LifeLab this year following two years of physical displays at CES. This year’s version hearkens to an older social medium – Second Life – with avatars and displays that include a Healthy Hygienic Home display focusing on such products as Microban 24, a surface cleaner that keeps killing germs for 24 hours after use, and a display of its 50-Liter Home Coalition showing ways people can use technology to dramatically reduce water use without sacrificing comfort. New products on display also include a Febreze Fade Defy Plug Air Freshener with a built in microchip that digitally controls how much scent is released for optimum scent release and endurance.
YouTube under new scrutiny for Trump messages—including from Amy Schumer
Donald Trump may not be able to tweet or post to Facebook, but his messages are still getting through on YouTube, and people are starting to notice. There were growing calls today for YouTube, owned by Google to take down Trump’s videos, following the lead of Facebook and Twitter, which both put holds on his accounts. Amy Schumer, a popular comedian, posted to Twitter about an effort to “ban Trump” and “save democracy.” “YouTube is giving Trump the platform to spread lies and conspiracies,” Schumer wrote.
YouTube has been enforcing its rules on Trump’s accounts removing individual videos when it deems appropriate. There are plenty of world leaders and academics calling for more restraint from social platforms, too, raising concerns about tech companies’ ability to censor speech.
“Over the last month, we’ve removed thousands of videos which spread misinformation claiming widespread voter fraud changed the result of the 2020 election, including videos that President Trump posted to his channel,” YouTube said in an email statement today. “Our three-strikes system clearly outlines the penalty for violating our policies, from temporary restrictions on uploading or live-streaming to account termination for channels that receive three strikes in the same 90-day period. We consistently apply these regardless of who owns the channel.”
However, there are worries that Trump’s online messages could instigate more violent unrest in the U.S. the way his tweeting seemed to help spark the insurrection in Washington last week. Trump has made great use of YouTube throughout his presidency and in his campaigns. Trump’s YouTube account has 2.76 million subscribers, and videos generate tens of thousands of views each.
Today, Trump railed against the companies in his first major appearance since the events in Washington last week. His team uploaded some of the footage to YouTube from his visit to Alamo, Texas. “I think that Big Tech is doing a horrible thing for our country and to our country,” Trump told reporters. “And I think it’s going to be a catastrophic mistake for them.”
Trump’s video on YouTube generated close to 500,000 by mid-afternoon.
Jan. 12 2020
Facebook’s Carolyn Everson addresses Trump social media 'risks'
Carolyn Everson, VP of Facebook’s Global Business Group, today acknowledged how drastic a step it was for the social network to take “the leader of the free world off Facebook.”
“The risks of allowing President Trump to continue to use our service during this period, where we are trying to get to the inauguration and a potential peaceful transition of power, the risks were simply too great,” she said.
Everson spoke with Shelly Palmer, a recognizable media personality within tech circles, who was livestreaming his coverage of CES, the tech conference taking place online this week. Palmer had a chance to discuss with Everson the events in Washington last week and the reaction of the platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and others to remove messages that could inspire violence, including Trump’s posts.
Everson reiterated the words of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg from last week, when Facebook first announced that Trump would be banned from the platform through the inauguration. Facebook says it is dealing with an ongoing persistent threat of violence. Twitter voiced similar concerns when it permanently suspended Trump from his favorite messaging platform last week.
Airbnb vows to ban hate groups, more companies pause political giving
The list of companies pledging to pause political donations to Republican lawmakers opposing the presidential vote certification, or other parties involved, continues to grow. Hallmark, Coca-Cola Co., Marriott, Ford and Goldman Sachs are among the companies taking action. Coke says “these events will long be remembered and will factor into our future contribution decisions,” Bloomberg News reports.
Airbnb is “removing accounts associated with hate group members, including Proud Boys,” according to a corporate blog post, which notes that the company will cancel reservations in the Washington, D.C. area from guests it deems are associated with hate groups.
Congress investigating role of social media in insurrection
Leading Democrats in Congress promised to probe how digital platforms were used to inspire the attack on the Capitol last week. Many of the digital platforms like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Amazon have been reviewing their policies that enabled any violent groups to organize the insurrection and spread disinformation.
Both Facebook and Twitter even silenced accounts run by President Donald Trump after his posts last week were seen as directly inspiring the assault on Congress. The Washington Post reported that Frank Pallone Jr., a New Jersey representative, promised the House Energy and Commerce Committee would investigate and hold hearings.
The move is another sign that Big Tech will be in the spotlight in Washington this year, following multiple hearings last year that included visits from CEOs from all the major internet companies.
Amazon purges QAnon
The e-commerce giant began taking down merch affiliated with the conspiracy group QAnon, another sign of the fallout from the insurrection in Washington last week. The Washington Post reported that it would take at least a few days for Amazon to take down QAnon-themed products from its online store. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.
Amazon’s move comes after the violent rioters stormed the Capitol last week, and many were seen draped in QAnon paraphernalia. QAnon has been a source of online chaos, spreading lies that helped motivate the attack on Congress. The group bought into online propaganda that the election was stolen from President Donald Trump.
Digital e-commerce companies have been trying to drop their support of such sellers. Last week, Shopify was the first major online e-commerce platform to drop sellers of merchandise affiliated with Trump.
Twitter dumps 70,000 accounts
Twitter continued to try to clean up its messaging platform by newly blocking 70,000 accounts that were helping spread messages that have been encouraging political violence in the U.S. This week, Twitter punished accounts sharing messages like “stop the steal,” a reference to the lie that the presidential election was rigged against President Donald Trump.
The Twitter purge of accounts was starting to hit the world of rightwing media, with many conservative personalities noticing their follower counts dropping on Twitter. “I’ve lost 50k+ followers this week,” tweetes Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump’s former press secretary. “The radical left and their big tech allies cannot marginalize, censor, or silence the American people. This is not China, this is United States of America, and we are a free country.”
Facebook plans next steps to secure the new administration
Late Monday, Facebook outlined its next steps to protect the platform from bad actors who have been using any and all online platforms to organize insurrection. Facebook is working 24/7 to enforce its policies, the company said, including taking actions against users, Pages and Groups promoting “stop the steal.”
Facebook banned any references to “stop the steal,” the rallying cry of the rioters in Washington last week, who believed erroneously that the election was stolen from President Donald Trump. Facebook will also impose rules on posts that try to delegitimize the presidency of Joe Biden after the inauguration. Facebook said it would put a “label on posts that attempt to delegitimize the election results [that] will reflect that Joe Biden is the sitting president.”
Facebook noted that it removed the original “Stop the Steal” group from the platform back in November. On Monday, Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, told Reuters that Facebook has been more effective, with more transparency, than most digital communications services combating extremism. Alternative social sites like Parler, a refuge for conservative voices banned from Twitter, is one apps that is now under the microscope for how violence could have been plotted there, for instance.
