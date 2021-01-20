Walgreens Boots Alliance top marketer Vineet Mehra is leaving for undisclosed Silicon Valley job
Vineet Mehra is leaving Walgreens Boots Alliance after two years at the parent company of the Walgreens and Boots drugstore chains and soon after completing a global agency review.
Mehra, who held the dual title of global chief marketing officer and chief customer officer, is leaving “to take on a new opportunity as chief growth officer at a start-up company in Silicon Valley,” the company said in a statement.
“Vineet has made significant contributions to WBA over the past two years and we wish him every success in his new venture,” the company said. Mehra said he couldn’t share details on what his next stop will be but that “I am going back to Silicon Valley.”
The company did not say which company Mehra is joining, but in a statement said “additional details on his new role will be announced in the weeks to come.”
Prior to Walgreens, Mehra was global chief marketing officer of Ancestry from 2017 to early 2019.
He is set to leave Walgreens on Feb. 2.
Mehra joined Walgreens Boots Alliance in January 2019 as global chief marketing officer. In July 2020, he added responsibilities as chief customer officer of the Walgreens division.
In October, Walgreens Boots Alliance selected WPP to remain as its global marketing and communications agency.
Mehra is the first global CMO for Walgreens Boots Alliance, which has businesses including the Walgreens drugstore chain in the U.S., the Boots chain in the U.K. and a pharmaceutical wholesale division. AmerisourceBergen is set to buy the company’s Alliance Healthcare businesses in a deal announced in early January.
Earlier this month, Walgreens Boots Alliance posted fiscal first-quarter results that it announced exceeded expectations, with sales up 5.7% to $36.3 billion.