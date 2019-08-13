This week's agency moves, hires and partnerships: August 13, 2019
McCann Health promoted Hilary Gentile to global chief strategy officer, a new position for the agency. Previously, she was chief strategy officer for North America. She joined the agency 20 years ago and led the implementation of the Truth 2 Meaning strategic planning process and the creation of Future-Scape, a proprietary strategic tool.
Endeavor hired Guy Schory as its first chief digital officer. Most recently, he was head of strategic initiatives at eBay and PayPal. He also held leadership positions in product management and corporate strategy. Schory is also a member of the board of directors at tech companies including Timbuk2 and Dataminr.
Ricardo John returns to FCB Brasil as CEO and chief creative officer beginning Sept. 9. Current CEO Aurélio Lopes will become chairman of Brazil and Latin America. Former chief creative officer Joanna Monteiro now leads special creative projects for FCB’s global network. John joins from J. Walter Thompson Brasil, where he was CEO and chief creative officer. Previously, he was executive creative director at FCB Brasil for five years and creative director at Africa, and he’s worked on campaigns for brands including Sky TV, Coca-Cola, Nestlé, Unilever, Amstel, Nike, Rolex and Netflix.
The One Club for Creativity promoted Kasia Karolak to gender equality program manager, a new position at the organization. She will spearhead the club’s inaugural gender equality conference in Jan. 2020. Karolak has spent two years developing Next Creative Leaders, a platform for women in creative roles run jointly with ç. She was also social media manager at The One Club.
Brand design agency Vault49 hired Jonathan Bateman as design director in its London office, which launched in April. He joins from Design Bridge, where he was design director. Bateman has worked with brands including KFC, Guinness, Cadbury and Linton.
Hudson Rouge NY hired Mary Ellen Verrusio as head of integrated production. She has spent 25 years in full-time and freelance positions at shops like Publicis Sapient, BBH, McGarryBowen, Merkley Newman Harty, FCB and JWT, working on brands including Lincoln, The New York Times, Ally Bank, the Tribeca Film Festival and Dove. Several of her pieces are in the Museum of Modern Art‘s permanent collection.
Topic hired Randi Windt as vice president, brand partnerships and ad sales. She joins from Valence Media, where she was vice president of brand partnerships, East Coast and Midwest, helping to launch initiatives for Valence properties like Billboard’s Hot 100 Music Festival and En Vivo Billboard’s Latin concert series. She has also held positions at Elle and NBC Universal.