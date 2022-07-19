ANA sets influencer marketing measurement guidelines in first for the industry

Agencies, too, measure results very differently, according to the ANA. They often use proprietary algorithms for measuring success, which makes it hard for brands to evaluate impact of campaigns led by different shops and conceivably keeps agencies themselves from being evaluated head-to-head.

A recent report by Publicis Sapient and Launchmetrics found influencer measurement was one of the biggest measurement hurdles beauty, fashion and luxury marketers face. And in a statement, ANA CEO Bob Liodice noted that the ANA’s State of Influence report showed members identified challenges implementing measurement as the biggest challenge in implementing influencer marketing.

“These new guidelines will help all marketers harness the power of this important and growing discipline and help them maximize their ROI,” Liodice said.