Data-Driven Marketing

ANA sets influencer marketing measurement guidelines in first for the industry

Eight social platforms each measure engagement differently, and even market size estimates vary widely, so common ground is hard to find
By Jack Neff. Published on July 19, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Why Netflix and Tesla could help lagging U.S. media measurement, according to IPG data exec
Credit: iStock

The Association of National Advertisers is looking to set some standards in a category that has few—influencer marketing measurement.

The country’s foremost marketer organization has issued its first guidelines for measuring influencer marketing, looking to create common ground for assessing the effectiveness of a fast-growing channel with widely disparate and confusing practices. The ANA is introducing the guidelines today at its Digital and Social Media Conference taking place through July 20 in Carlsbad, California, and available virtually.

Ad Age Next: Social & Influencer Marketing

Get your tickets for the Sept. 13 event in New York
Click here

The 12-page document offers standard definitions for awareness, engagement and conversion measurements attributed to influencers. It includes standard definitions for reach, cost per reach, cost per engagement and cost per conversion.

But a common marketer toolbox will likely prove challenging. For example, the guideline document details how each of the eight major social platforms for influencers—Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and Youtube—defines engagement differently. One platform considers a video auto-playing in feed as engagement, while another only counts such actions as likes, comments or shares.

More from Ad Age
Influencer measurement one of the biggest hurdles for beauty, fashion and luxury brands, study finds
Jack Neff
Why TikTok livestream shopping is a hard sell for creators
Erika Wheless
P&G conference takeaways—the economy's not bad and TikTok's not social
Jack Neff

Agencies, too, measure results very differently, according to the ANA. They often use proprietary algorithms for measuring success, which makes it hard for brands to evaluate impact of campaigns led by different shops and conceivably keeps agencies themselves from being evaluated head-to-head.

A recent report by Publicis Sapient and Launchmetrics found influencer measurement was one of the biggest measurement hurdles beauty, fashion and luxury marketers face. And in a statement, ANA CEO Bob Liodice noted that the ANA’s State of Influence report showed members identified challenges implementing measurement as the biggest challenge in implementing influencer marketing.

“These new guidelines will help all marketers harness the power of this important and growing discipline and help them maximize their ROI,” Liodice said.

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

The ANA cited Statista numbers showing influencer marketing as a $13.8 billion global industry, $3.7 billion of that in the U.S., apparently based on estimates by Influencer Marketing Hub, which said the U.S. market grew 26% last year. But yet another sign of non-standardization and definition haziness in the business is how widely estimates of its size have varied. PQ Media pegged the market at $80 billion in a 2018 ANA report. Insider Intelligence and eMarketer project the U.S. influencer marketing market will be $4.1 billion this year.

Amid all this, the ANA Influencer Marketing Advisory Board met with about 25 agencies that handle influencer campaigns as well as with the major social platforms to learn how they handle measurement issues.

The board is chaired by Casey DePalma McCartney, senior director-external communications and digital engagement at Unilever, with representation from Adobe, Bayer, Cigna, Hilton, Mastercard, Nationwide, Procter & Gamble Co., Puma, Reckitt, SAP, Sephora, Target and Wells Fargo.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Why Netflix and Tesla could help lagging U.S. media measurement, according to IPG data exec

Why Netflix and Tesla could help lagging U.S. media measurement, according to IPG data exec
Nielsen rival Comscore names CFO Jon Carpenter its new CEO

Nielsen rival Comscore names CFO Jon Carpenter its new CEO
Influencer measurement one of the biggest hurdles for beauty, fashion and luxury brands, study finds

Influencer measurement one of the biggest hurdles for beauty, fashion and luxury brands, study finds
NielsenIQ to merge with GfK expanding reach for retail measurement companies

NielsenIQ to merge with GfK expanding reach for retail measurement companies
Nielsen rival Innovid’s new ‘future proof’ measurement lines up Dentsu as early endorser

Nielsen rival Innovid’s new ‘future proof’ measurement lines up Dentsu as early endorser
Nielsen rival Comscore promotes CMO Tania Yuki and integrates social media data

Nielsen rival Comscore promotes CMO Tania Yuki and integrates social media data
Why MRC's new ROI measurement draft standard doesn't have many takers for accreditation yet

Why MRC's new ROI measurement draft standard doesn't have many takers for accreditation yet
Dentsu launches contextual targeting tool as cookie demise boosts demand

Dentsu launches contextual targeting tool as cookie demise boosts demand