ANA sets influencer marketing measurement guidelines in first for the industry

The Association of National Advertisers is looking to set some standards in a category that has few—influencer marketing measurement.
The country’s foremost marketer organization has issued its first guidelines for measuring influencer marketing, looking to create common ground for assessing the effectiveness of a fast-growing channel with widely disparate and confusing practices. The ANA is introducing the guidelines today at its Digital and Social Media Conference taking place through July 20 in Carlsbad, California, and available virtually.