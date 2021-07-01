Kantar names new CEO from outside industry following surprise exit of predecessor
Research and data behemoth Kantar has appointed a new CEO from outside the industry: Chris Jansen, currently CEO of global private schools group Cognita.
Jansen effective Nov. 1 will succeed Alexis Nasard, a former Heineken chief marketing officer who the company announced in April was leaving the Kantar CEO post after only four months on the job. That move came after the board concluded the role was “not the long-term fit he and the board had anticipated,” the company said.
Jansen is a somewhat unconventional hire for a big research player, having spent the past six years running the private school group. Before that, he led the U.K.’s Automobile Association to a stock market listing and has held leadership positions at British Gas and British Airways. Like his predecessor, Jansen started his career at Procter & Gamble Co.
“Kantar is rightly regarded as a world leader in data and insights led consultancy and has an outstanding reputation with its clients,” Jansen said. “We have an exciting future ahead as we continue to embrace advanced analytics and the latest technology.”
Kantar Chairman Adam Crozier said in a statement that “Chris’ track record of building great companies, as well as his entrepreneurial and competitive spirit, further strengthens the leadership team we have been building over the past 18 months. Chris is a highly people-centric leader who understands the importance a strong culture plays in delivering outstanding results.”
Private equity firm Bain Capital bought controlling interest in Kantar from WPP in late 2019 and by late 2020 brought Nasard on to lead the company. The outgoing CEO has been available for consulting through a transition period that was set to end July 1, but Deputy CEO Ian Griffiths has been leading Kantar since April.