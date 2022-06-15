Nielsen rival Innovid’s new ‘future proof’ measurement lines up Dentsu as early endorser

Innovid is integrating TVSquared’s audience and outcomes measurement, acquired earlier this year, into its ad serving, data and creative personalization platform under the name InnovidXP, with Dentsu as an early endorser.

The new measurement tool will be driven by more than a billion TV impressions from 95 million households processed daily, according to an Innovid statement. Innovid’s ad serving, which is accredited by the Media Rating Council, covers 88% of U.S. converged TV homes and is integrated with technology that personalizes ad creative, according to the company.

The move comes only one quarter after Innovid closed its acquisition of TVSquared.