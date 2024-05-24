Ad types consumers say are most influential: Datacenter Weekly

The ad types that influence consumers the most

Performance marketing company Wunderkind has shared data from its “2024 Consumer Insights Report for Digital Commerce” with Datacenter Weekly in conjunction with the official launch this week of its AI-powered Autonomous Marketing Platform. The platform leverages the Wunderkind Identity Network, a “proprietary identity graph that recognizes over 9 billion consumer devices, 1 billion opted-in consumer profiles and observes 2 trillion events per year.”

For the 2024 edition of its digital commerce study, Wunderkind partnered with Econsultancy to survey more than 1,503 consumers in the U.S. and the U.K. A few highlights:

• Wunderkind asked consumers what types of ads are most “influential”—i.e., most likely to drive purchase consideration. Personalized advertising (“ads tailored to my interests or past behavior”) came out on top at 73%, tying with non-intrusive advertising (“ads that don’t disrupt the content I’m viewing”).



• Email is consumers’ preferred means for brands to share personalized offers. Wunderkind asked, “If you were to visit a brand’s website or app, and that brand later wanted to send you tailored offers on items you’ve shown interest in, how would you prefer to receive these exclusive messages?” Email was the top response by far (49%), followed by SMS (14%).

• When it comes to platforms as ad channels, TikTok dominates younger demographics, with 81% of consumers in the 18-24 age group saying that TikTok is “highly” or “moderately” influential. That share drops to 61% for the 24-34 age group, 54% for 35-44, 50% for 45-54, 41% for 55-64 and 28% for 65-74.