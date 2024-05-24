Welcome to Ad Age Datacenter Weekly, our data-obsessed newsletter for marketing and media professionals.
Ad types consumers say are most influential: Datacenter Weekly
How big brands are spending (or not) on Black-owned media
“Amazon, Coca-Cola, Diageo, Eli Lilly, McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo and Walmart were among the major marketers that increased their spend on Black-owned media channels at some of the highest rates in 2023, according to an Ad Age survey of Black-owned media companies,” Ad Age’s Jack Neff reports. “This helped offset some sharp declines from advertisers including AT&T, General Motors and Target.”
The details: “Ad Age surveyed seven Black-owned media companies on how the 100 Leading National Advertisers spent on their channels in 2023. The survey only covered top advertisers and a portion of Black-owned media, so it’s not necessarily representative of the entire market. But these media companies saw a 24% increase in spend from the top 100 advertisers to $144 million last year, indicating growth at least for Ad Age’s roster of blue-chip advertisers.”
Essential context: “Only 67 of Ad Age’s top 100 advertisers spent anything at all in 2023 with the Black-owned media companies surveyed,” Neff notes. “And growth largely came from a handful of big marketers. Even some brands that made commitments to hit specific spending thresholds on these channels back in 2020 saw some major drops in spending with surveyed companies.”
Macroeconomic news and data in a nutshell
• “U.S. jobless claims post biggest back-to-back drop since September,” per Bloomberg News
• “High inflation made finances worse for 65% of Americans last year,” CNN reports
• “Federal Reserve minutes indicate worries over lack of progress on inflation,” per CNBC
• “U.S. existing home sales drop 1.9% in April, pushed lower by high rates and high prices,” The Associated Press reports (via ABC News)
• “Mortgage interest rate forecast for summer 2024: everything experts predict,” from CBS News
The ad types that influence consumers the most
Performance marketing company Wunderkind has shared data from its “2024 Consumer Insights Report for Digital Commerce” with Datacenter Weekly in conjunction with the official launch this week of its AI-powered Autonomous Marketing Platform. The platform leverages the Wunderkind Identity Network, a “proprietary identity graph that recognizes over 9 billion consumer devices, 1 billion opted-in consumer profiles and observes 2 trillion events per year.”
For the 2024 edition of its digital commerce study, Wunderkind partnered with Econsultancy to survey more than 1,503 consumers in the U.S. and the U.K. A few highlights:
• Wunderkind asked consumers what types of ads are most “influential”—i.e., most likely to drive purchase consideration. Personalized advertising (“ads tailored to my interests or past behavior”) came out on top at 73%, tying with non-intrusive advertising (“ads that don’t disrupt the content I’m viewing”).
• Email is consumers’ preferred means for brands to share personalized offers. Wunderkind asked, “If you were to visit a brand’s website or app, and that brand later wanted to send you tailored offers on items you’ve shown interest in, how would you prefer to receive these exclusive messages?” Email was the top response by far (49%), followed by SMS (14%).
• When it comes to platforms as ad channels, TikTok dominates younger demographics, with 81% of consumers in the 18-24 age group saying that TikTok is “highly” or “moderately” influential. That share drops to 61% for the 24-34 age group, 54% for 35-44, 50% for 45-54, 41% for 55-64 and 28% for 65-74.
Amazon releases measurement product for publishers called Signal IQ
“Amazon is expanding its ad tech program for publishers, with a focus on connected TV apps, and releasing a measurement product called Signal IQ that lets publishers track how third-party data affects their ad deals,” Ad Age’s Garett Sloane reports.
The details: “With Signal IQ,” Sloane writes, “Amazon aims to make it easier for publishers to try third-party IDs, or the advertising identity products that are replacing cookies. Amazon also opened its publisher cloud—which allows publishers and advertisers to use data for planning and measuring ad campaigns—to all streaming TV apps and websites in the U.S. and Canada.
Essential context: “The updates, announced Monday during the Amazon Publisher Services Summit in New York, are part of an evolving ad tech ecosystem that publishers are testing to move beyond internet-tracking cookies to target and measure ads,” Sloane notes. “Amazon’s role in ad tech has expanded in recent years, driven by the growth of its advertising business on its e-commerce site and Prime Video streaming platform. Amazon’s publisher services give it a direct link to third-party publishers that also use header bidding to run advertising auctions parallel to their traditional ad manager, typically Google.”
