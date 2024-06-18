Datacenter

Our 2024 Agency Report is launching next week

Access to this invaluable resource is only available for our All Access subscribers
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on June 18, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
USA Today is winning over Gen Z with its social video strategy

Agency Report will be released June 24. 

Credit: Ad Age

Dear Ad Age community,

We are thrilled to announce the upcoming release of Ad Age’s 2024 Agency Report, the definitive guide to the state of the agency market. This year marks the 80th edition of the report, and we’ve packed it with critical insights, including a ranking of the world’s 30 largest agency companies and comprehensive listings for more than 300 agencies.

Access to this invaluable resource, dropping on June 24, is only available for our All Access subscribers.

Check out the latest Ad Age events and award programs

Special Limited-Time Offer!

To celebrate the launch of the 2024 Agency Report and new Agency Reviews Database, we’re offering a 50% discount on All Access subscriptions. This is a limited-time opportunity to upgrade your subscription at half the cost and gain access to our most sought-after resources.

Why Upgrade to All Access?

By upgrading to our All Access subscription, you will unlock exclusive content that is essential for staying ahead in the ever-changing world of advertising and marketing. Here’s what you can expect:

Full Access to the 2024 Agency Report: Dive deep into detailed rankings and analyses of the top agency companies worldwide. This report helps leaders understand market trends and make informed business decisions.

Exclusive Datacenter Reports: Unlock insights with access to all of our Datacenter reports, including the Leading National Advertisers and World’s Largest Advertisers.

New Agency Reviews Database: Be the first to explore our brand-new, real-time updated Agency Reviews database. This dynamic hub will keep you informed on agency reviews happening across the industry, giving you a competitive edge.

Current Subscribers: Upgrade your subscription and save 50% when you become an All Access subscriber.

Thank you for being a valued part of the Ad Age community. We’re committed to providing you with the tools and information to help you do your job better.

Best,

Jeanine Poggi
Editor in Chief, Ad Age

Check out the latest Ad Age events and award programs

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi is editor-in-chief of Ad Age. In this role, she oversees the editorial vision of the newsroom and development of new editorial products. Jeanine joined Ad Age in 2012 as a TV reporter following stints covering the retail and media worlds for WWD, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

USA Today is winning over Gen Z with its social video strategy

USA Today is winning over Gen Z with its social video strategy
US ad business lost 1,200 jobs in August, the sixth drop in seven months

US ad business lost 1,200 jobs in August, the sixth drop in seven months
How big retailers are investing in streaming TV advertising

How big retailers are investing in streaming TV advertising
Attention spans are getting (slightly) longer on TikTok and YouTube

Attention spans are getting (slightly) longer on TikTok and YouTube
A ping ping player competes in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background in an Omega ad.

How Omega, Visa, Google, Samsung and Nike have leveraged Olympics-themed content on YouTube
US ad business lost 500 jobs in July as the labor market weakened

US ad business lost 500 jobs in July as the labor market weakened
20 brands catching baby boomers’ attention right now

20 brands catching baby boomers’ attention right now
How the industry is processing Google’s cookie surprise

How the industry is processing Google’s cookie surprise