Amazon’s Connections Marketplace explained, plus email marketing’s mobile advantage: Datacenter Weekly

Amazon explores the ad ID space

“Amazon is quietly exploring the growing ad ID space as it develops Connections Marketplace, a little-known platform being called a one-stop shop for website publishers and their ad tech vendors to, well, connect,” Ad Age’s Garett Sloane reports. “The marketplace connects websites with new ad IDs, which are being developed in the wake of new privacy and data restrictions.

Essential context: Connections Marketplace, Sloane adds, is “a sign that Amazon is thinking about the future of internet advertising, playing with new signals to target ads, just like Google. In recent months, Amazon has been partnering with more ad tech companies, such as LiveRamp and ID5, allowing publishers to test their new IDs. The Connections Marketplace was officially launched last year, but Amazon has not revealed all the ad tech vendors in it, yet.”

