The categories driving TV’s advertising boom: Datacenter Weekly

Q1 2022 TV advertising trends revealed

TV advertising analytics company iSpot.tv is out with its Q1 report on TV advertising. A few key insights:

• According to iSpot’s aggregate estimate, national TV advertising spend “skyrocketed” in the first quarter. It’s up 36.9% vs. the year-ago quarter.

• TV ad impressions in iSpot’s Theatrical Release category—i.e., movie ads—were up just over 100% YoY in Q1 as movie studios focused on luring fans from their couches and back into theaters.

• Travel marketers have also been returning to TV in a big way, with first-quarter TV ad impressions from travel brands rising 157% YoY.

• Live sports continue to be a major driver for linear TV, accounting for roughly one-fifth of all TV ad-impression deliveries in Q1 (Super Bowl LVI, the Winter Olympics and March Madness helped a lot).

• iSpot also saw big surges in Q1 TV advertising from crypto and sports betting platforms, as well as two traditional Q1 trenders: tax-filing marketers and fitness brands.

You can download a free copy of the report here.