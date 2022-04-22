Welcome to Ad Age Datacenter Weekly, our data-obsessed newsletter for marketing and media professionals.
The categories driving TV’s advertising boom: Datacenter Weekly
Q1 2022 TV advertising trends revealed
TV advertising analytics company iSpot.tv is out with its Q1 report on TV advertising. A few key insights:
• According to iSpot’s aggregate estimate, national TV advertising spend “skyrocketed” in the first quarter. It’s up 36.9% vs. the year-ago quarter.
• TV ad impressions in iSpot’s Theatrical Release category—i.e., movie ads—were up just over 100% YoY in Q1 as movie studios focused on luring fans from their couches and back into theaters.
• Travel marketers have also been returning to TV in a big way, with first-quarter TV ad impressions from travel brands rising 157% YoY.
• Live sports continue to be a major driver for linear TV, accounting for roughly one-fifth of all TV ad-impression deliveries in Q1 (Super Bowl LVI, the Winter Olympics and March Madness helped a lot).
• iSpot also saw big surges in Q1 TV advertising from crypto and sports betting platforms, as well as two traditional Q1 trenders: tax-filing marketers and fitness brands.
You can download a free copy of the report here.
The top brands building emotional bonds with consumers
“Media and entertainment brands are dominating when it comes to building emotional bonds with consumers, according to a new study from brand consultancy MBLM,” Ad Age’s Jade Yan reports. “Disney topped the list with YouTube, Netflix, Disney, Apple, Android and Sony all cracking the top 10.”
Essential context: “The annual Brand Intimacy report measures how effectively brands connect with consumers and shows that since COVID, consumers are bonding more deeply with brands,” Yan notes. “The study—which analyzed brands in the last half of 2021—covers 19 industries and ranks 600 brands. MBLM had previously surveyed consumers for the report. But it changed its methodology this year, using AI components such as natural language processing and text analytics to analyze how brands are being talked about on Twitter.”
Roku’s data strategy
“Roku has a new data platform for brands to target ads to viewers through a clean room, which could help the connected TV player in its quest to become a more potent automated video advertising hub competing with the likes of YouTube and The Trade Desk,” Ad Age’s Garett Sloane reports. “Roku has been rolling out more advertising products in recent weeks ...”
Essential context: “Roku’s advertising push is all part of a revamped sales strategy to assert itself in connected TV,” Sloane adds. “The clean room is designed to allow advertisers and agencies to use their data to plan, buy and measure campaigns on Roku, said Louqman Parampath, who leads product management around ad products at Roku.”
Macroeconomic news and data in a nutshell
• “Jobless Claims Slipped Lower Last Week Amid Tight Labor Market,” per The New York Times.
• “Nestlé, Procter & Gamble product prices rise as inflation slams US shoppers,” the New York Post reports.
• “U.S. Home Prices Hit a Record of $375,300 in March,” per The Wall Street Journal.
• “How high will mortgage rates go? It depends on the Fed’s inflation fight,” from The Boston Globe.
• “Has inflation peaked in the US?,” from Fox Business.
Xandr sets up ‘standardized and flexible data framework’ for TV deals
“Xandr, the latest player to hop on the alternative currencies bandwagon, is creating a currency buffet with six measurement firms beyond industry heavyweight Nielsen available for testing or writing advanced linear TV deals in the coming upfront negotiations,” Ad Age’s Jack Neff reports.
Essential context: “Xandr is setting up what it calls a ‘standardized and flexible data framework’ with data providers that include 605, Comscore, EDO, Samba TV, TVision and VideoAmp,” Neff adds. “It’s a mix that goes beyond more common alternative audience measurement choices offered by many networks like Fox Corp., Paramount, Disney Advertising and NBCUniversal.”
Just briefly
• “Earth Day: U.S. Warming Rankings,” from Climate Central.
• “Google Launches New Cross-Platform Data Storage Engine BigLake in Preview,” InfoQ reports.
• “You can get better sleep with wearables. Just focus on the right data,” from The Washington Post.
• “Court rules that data scraping is legal in LinkedIn appeal,” per ZDNet.
• “Don’t Want Your Phone Carrier Tracking Your Personal Data? You Can Tell It to Stop,” from CNET.
