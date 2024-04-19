Welcome to Ad Age Datacenter Weekly, our data-obsessed newsletter for marketing and media professionals.
Streaming TV measurement’s biggest issue revealed by brands, agencies and networks
Will the American Privacy Rights Act lead to a ban on ad targeting?
“A major privacy and data protection law currently proposed in the U.S. is threatening to ban targeted advertising, according to ad leaders who found it could hobble digital ad markets,” Ad Age’s Garett Sloane reports. “The American Privacy Rights Act was introduced earlier this month and was debated in the House of Representatives this week, and advertisers and brands have missed the broader implications of the proposed law, ad leaders told Ad Age.”
The details: “It is slightly unclear, but I think at minimum, it requires opt-in consent [from consumers],” Lartease Tiffith, executive VP for public policy at the digital advertising trade group IAB, told Sloane, “but even more, maybe even a total ban on the ability to have cross-site tracking and web browsing data being shared, and used, for targeted advertising.”
Essential context: “The bill is a reaction to the ‘surveillance advertising’ industry and privacy concerns around the collection of online data,” Sloane adds. “A U.S. House committee held hearings about APRA and nine other privacy proposals this week. The hearing showed bipartisan support to pass laws that address everything from data brokers buying and selling data to children’s online health and safety.”
Macroeconomic news and data in a nutshell
• “US jobless claims hold steady in sign of resilient labor market,” Bloomberg News reports
• “Mortgage rates hit highest level since November, pushing monthly payment for a typical home close to $3,000,” per MarketWatch
• “Inflation, interest Rates and oil prices have jolted the markets,” The New York Times reports
ICYMI: US ad employment springs back, adding 900 jobs in March
Fragmentation is the top challenge surrounding streaming measurement, TV industry players say
TV measurement firm iSpot.tv just polled its clients—which include more than 750 brands, agencies and media companies—about their linear and streaming deployment, strategies and concerns, timed to upfronts and NewFronts season. Some key findings:
• “Fragmentation” is a major pain point, with a combined 53.6% of respondents ranking it as their No. 1 or No. 2 biggest challenge surrounding streaming measurement; iSpot calls this a reflection of “the sheer number of ad-supported streaming services at this point.”
• The next biggest pain point: “cross-platform reach and frequency management,” cited by a combined 34.8% of respondents as their No. 1 or No. 2 biggest challenge surrounding streaming measurement.
• “Allocation among publishers”—figuring out the right mix—follows, cited by a combined 29.0% of respondents as their No. 1 or No. 2 biggest challenge surrounding streaming measurement.
See also: Upfronts and NewFronts—tracking TV and digital ad pitches
Walmart is letting brands and agencies tap into its first-party data as part of retail media play
“Walmart is linking its Luminate data platform to its retail media network via a new self-service tool to tap its vast data warehouse to shape display buys on the retailer’s own properties,” Ad Age’s Jack Neff reports.
The details: “The Walmart Luminate Insights Activation will initially be available to the data platform’s charter suppliers and their agencies before year’s end,” Neff notes, “so they can capture holiday data and shape 2025 planning, said Seth Dallaire, chief revenue officer of Walmart U.S., in a blog post. The move helps marketers apply Walmart first-party data more readily as they prepare for ‘signal loss,’ Dallaire said, in a nod to Google’s expected phase-out of cookies from its Chrome browser by the end of the year.”
Essential context: “Insights Activation links two pieces of Walmart’s strategy to build higher-margin revenue, including the Walmart Connect business, which grew 28% to $3.4 billion last year,” Neff adds. “Luminate is a data platform Walmart has built in recent years, driven by what CEO Doug McMillon laid out in 2021 as a strategy for better monetizing the retailer’s vast data trove.”
Just briefly
• “Nvidia led the first AI stocks wave. These data players are targeting the next one,” from Investor’s Business Daily
• “Big Tech can’t hoard brainwave data for ad targeting, Colorado law says,” Ars Technica reports
• “‘We’ve evolved’: Netflix explains decision to stop reporting crucial subscriber data,” from Yahoo Finance
• “‘Poisoned’ data could wreck AIs in wartime, warns Army software acquisition chief,” Breaking Defense reports
The newsletter is brought to you by Ad Age Datacenter, the industry’s most authoritative source of competitive intel and home to the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers, the Ad Age Agency Report: World’s Biggest Agency Companies and other exclusive data-driven reports. Access or subscribe to Ad Age Datacenter at AdAge.com/Datacenter.
Ad Age Datacenter is Bradley Johnson and Joy R. Lee.