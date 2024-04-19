Streaming TV measurement’s biggest issue revealed by brands, agencies and networks

Will the American Privacy Rights Act lead to a ban on ad targeting?

“A major privacy and data protection law currently proposed in the U.S. is threatening to ban targeted advertising, according to ad leaders who found it could hobble digital ad markets,” Ad Age’s Garett Sloane reports. “The American Privacy Rights Act was introduced earlier this month and was debated in the House of Representatives this week, and advertisers and brands have missed the broader implications of the proposed law, ad leaders told Ad Age.”

The details: “It is slightly unclear, but I think at minimum, it requires opt-in consent [from consumers],” Lartease Tiffith, executive VP for public policy at the digital advertising trade group IAB, told Sloane, “but even more, maybe even a total ban on the ability to have cross-site tracking and web browsing data being shared, and used, for targeted advertising.”

Essential context: “The bill is a reaction to the ‘surveillance advertising’ industry and privacy concerns around the collection of online data,” Sloane adds. “A U.S. House committee held hearings about APRA and nine other privacy proposals this week. The hearing showed bipartisan support to pass laws that address everything from data brokers buying and selling data to children’s online health and safety.”

