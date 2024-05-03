US ad employment jumped by 2,500 jobs in April

Advertising, PR and related services

U.S. employment in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) classification of advertising, PR and related services came in at a record 522,900 jobs in April based on seasonally adjusted figures.

The ad market gained 2,500 jobs in April following an increase of 400 jobs in March.

BLS downwardly revised the March figure from a gain of 900 jobs reported a month ago.

Since the beginning of 2023, ad employment has increased every month except for February 2023, March 2023 and February 2024, when the ad market lost 400 jobs.

Recent ad employment shifts sound like a broken record: Up 2,500 jobs in January, down 400 in February, up 400 in March, up 2,500 in April.

This BLS jobs bucket includes ad agencies, PR agencies and related services such as media buying, media reps, outdoor advertising, direct mail and other services related to advertising. Ad agencies account for the biggest portion—about 45%—of those jobs.

Over the past six months, the average monthly gain for the ad market was about 1,400 jobs.

These ad employment gains came despite cutbacks over the past year at media companies, ad-centric tech firms and some agencies.