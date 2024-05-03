US ad employment jumped by 2,500 jobs in April

U.S. employment
The nation in April added 175,000 jobs based on seasonally adjusted figures, below economists’ predictions.
April’s job increase marked 40 consecutive months of job gains, an uninterrupted winning streak that began in January 2021.
Over the past six months, the average monthly increase was 242,000 jobs.
BLS said the economy gained 315,000 jobs in March, upwardly revised from the 303,000 jobs reported a month ago. That was the biggest monthly job increase since early 2023.
BLS said 236,000 jobs were added in February, downwardly revised from the 270,000 jobs reported a month ago.
BLS monthly revisions result from additional reports received from businesses and government agencies since the last published estimates and from the recalculation of seasonal factors.
Following an unprecedented loss of 20.5 million jobs in April 2020 as the nation locked down in the coronavirus pandemic, the economy has added jobs every month except for December 2020.
Total U.S. employment (158.3 million jobs in April) has recovered all of its pandemic losses, topping its February 2020 pre-pandemic peak (152.3 million) to reach a new all-time high.
The World Health Organization in January 2020 declared the coronavirus outbreak a global public health emergency and in March 2020 classified COVID-19 as a pandemic. The group’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in May 2023 determined that “COVID-19 is now an established and ongoing health issue which no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.”
