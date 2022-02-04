U.S. advertising employment fell in January

Advertising, PR and related services

U.S. employment in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) classification of advertising, public relations and related services fell to 457,100 jobs in January.

That was the first decline in ad industry employment since January 2021, when ad jobs hit a pandemic period low of 430,800.

The January decline, based on figures that are not seasonally adjusted, should not be a concern. Ad jobs have fallen every January since 2000, according to Ad Age Datacenter’s analysis of BLS data. Last month’s drop actually was the smallest January decline since 2016.

The January drop in advertising employment following December’s gain of 5,000 ad jobs. BLS upwardly revised the December figure from the preliminary 2,300 jobs increase it reported a month ago.