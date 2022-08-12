YouTube’s short-form video growth by the numbers: Datacenter Weekly

Short-form YouTube content continues to see major growth

Social video analytics platform Tubular is out with its H2 2022 Social Video Trends report, and one major takeaway is that short-form video is continuing to explode on YouTube.

Call it the TikTok Effect. Google/Alphabet-owned YouTube has been trying to fend off the Chinese viral-video platform by putting a lot of emphasis on cultivating creators who post short-form content—defined as videos that run less than a minute—while also giving such content more real estate and prominence. A few key stats, per Tubular:

• Short-form YouTube videos saw their total overall viewership rise 135% in Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021.

• Short-form content on YouTube is driven primarily by creators, with 95% of it coming from individuals (as opposed to media companies and other video publishers).

• Short-form videos accounted for 57% of all YouTube video views in Q2 2022 vs. just 21% in Q2 2021.