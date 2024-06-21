AI-generated avatars and influencer marketing—what brands and creators need to know

O’Neil Thomas, one of the creators piloting TikTok’s digital avatar feature, told Ad Age he understands why creators might be apprehensive about building an AI-generated twin, but said he believes seeing creators such as himself using the tool to make content will lead more creators to “feel more comfortable to use it themselves.”

Thomas said he isn’t afraid that TikTok’s digital avatars will rob him of his career in content creation, either, which is a growing worry among creators. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of over 2,200 creators surveyed by creator education platform Creator Now in September said they were concerned AI “might decrease their value as a creator,” while 50% said they were afraid social media platforms will “replace human content creators with AI-generated content.” Despite those reservations, 97% of the surveyed creators reported using some form of AI in their content production—largely ChatGPT.

“I’m the boss of my avatar,” Thomas said. “We’re besties, but when I tell him he has to go home, he’ll go home.”

Lucas Dampeyrou, a French TikTok creator who makes educational marketing videos, also has early access to the new AI avatars. He was initially skeptical of AI, he told Ad Age, but soon saw TikTok’s digital avatars as “a massive growth opportunity for me.”

Dampeyrou said he also considers introducing AI to his creative process to be a kind of “adapt or die” scenario. “If I’m not going on it, I will lose something,” he said.

Meanwhile, creators including Christina Najjar, aka Tinx, have flatly rejected AI and refuse to incorporate it in their content creation. “I’m terrified of AI,” she said at Ad Age’s Cannes panel with VaynerX on Monday. “If I could snap my fingers, I’d shut it all down right now.”