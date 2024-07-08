The truth about generative AI in marketing

Apparently, AI is kind of a big deal.

If you’re a reader of this publication, you’ve probably already experimented with generative AI. Anyone managing a department or company has surely been inundated with demos, platform pitches and partnership proposals for an AI-enabled interface to streamline your business. And if you attended the sweaty circus of Cannes this year, you probably heard AI mentioned on every panel and saw those two letters embedded into every press release with religious fervor.

I get it, AI is clearly the biggest disruption to civilization since the industrial revolution over a hundred years ago, and who would argue that early cancer detection, improved air safety or more sustainable supply chains are anything but beneficial for society?

So please take what I’m about to say as friendly advice from a self-avowed technophile—not as criticism of AI itself but as a sincere suggestion for anyone talking about AI:

Shut up, already.

Do I really need Instagram to invite me to “ask Meta AI anything” in the search bar? Does every LinkedIn post need a series of AI-generated prompts along the bottom to suggest questions I might ask? Do I want Microsoft Outlook to offer a rewrite of my email “using AI” when I’m about to hit send?

(If you’re not a chatbot, you already know those are rhetorical questions.)

The first rule of CX is to make things seamless. That means underlying tech should be invisible.

Your iPhone already uses all sorts of AI, from anticipating which apps you’re most likely to need to facial recognition when you take a photo. What Apple doesn’t do is label every photo you’re about to snap with text saying, “faces identified using AI!” Coming from a company known for its seamless user experience, that would be terribly self-conscious and, to use a technical term, lame.

(Now that Tim Cook has announced Apple’s partnership with OpenAI, however, our chances for digital restraint may be waning.)