How wellness brands can better reach prospective consumers

Healthline Media’s new Future of Wellness survey of 2,102 U.S. adults revealed that the vast majority of people are excited about health and wellness innovations. For example, nine in 10 feel that these technologies could help improve quality of life, and many of the people who are most interested in trying these technologies aren’t yet using them. This means some key groups, including those living with health conditions, are poised to be tomorrow’s most enthusiastic wellness consumers.

As wellness marketers, are we ready with brand messages that speak to these prospective customers? While health-care brands already focus on those living with health conditions, wellness brands also need to be able to reach and help these demographics.

In our survey, we asked respondents what they are really looking for from wellness brands. The following insights can help us better bring innovations to the full 90% of people who are excited about the potential of wellness brands.

Prioritize accessibility to reach more people

Above all, respondents are looking for brands to be accessible, with affordability and ease-of-use also sitting near the top of the list.

An average of 59% of all U.S. adults want brands to prioritize affordability, while those with heart disease, high blood pressure or high cholesterol ranked this about 10 points higher. Concern is slightly lower for those with no health conditions, at 47%.

Half of U.S. adults want brands to prioritize ease-of-use, making this the second-highest priority among respondents.

And an average of 42% of respondents want to see brands provide accessibility for low-income communities. More than half of those with health conditions stressed accessibility, but only 30% of those without health conditions did so.

Make a difference for those with health conditions

Many people believe brands should help those with health conditions. This is the third-highest priority for respondents, on average.

About half of our respondents say they want brands to actively care for the health of people living with health conditions. Understandably, this number is higher—close to or above 60%—for those living with conditions like heart disease and high cholesterol.

A lower number, 38% of U.S. adults, say they want brands to seek to understand the experiences of those living with health conditions. This is lower compared with those with no health condition, at 30%, but higher for those with heart disease, at 46%.

Communicate core values

Brands have an opportunity to reach consumers by clarifying and sharing their core values. Marketers need to understand which values may especially resonate with key demographics.

About half of U.S. adults agree that brands should be motivated to improve people’s quality of life beyond making profit. This number is lower at 37% for those with no health condition, and highest for many of those with health conditions, including 58% of those with high cholesterol.

Respondents largely agree, at 42%, that brands should value consumers’ mental and emotional health. Among those living with anxiety or another mental-health condition, this jumps to 50%.

About a third of respondents agree that brands should seek to understand the experiences of all people regardless of their background.

Reassure consumers by sharing research

Today’s consumers expect brands to have done their research. Messaging should emphasize trustworthiness, effectiveness and safety.

On average, 44% of U.S. adults say brands should have research to support the safety of their innovations, and should be motivated to find cures for diseases.

A similar number, 43%, say brands should have research to support the effectiveness of their innovations.

What this means for marketers today

Those living with health conditions have particularly high expectations for wellness brands today. These same consumers may also be especially likely to see noticeable benefits from many wellness solutions. With this in mind, we have an opportunity to leverage the above insights and take steps to reach this passionate group of consumers.

First of all, let’s emphasize affordability and ease of use in our messaging. These are top-ranked consumer priorities and can help widen our market. We should also actively demonstrate that we care for those with health conditions. Health-care brands are practiced at this, but wellness brands also need to show that we truly understand the needs of these groups and are taking action to help.

And we can’t forget to communicate core values, since consumers today are drawn to brands that speak to their own values. It is important that as brands we are balanced on focusing both on these consumers’ quality of life as well as our own profits.

As we speak to the 90% of people who are excited about our products, we can do so in a way that works for every body and mind.