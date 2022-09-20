Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Wendy’s, Hampton by Hilton and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Apple says, “The future of health is on your wrist” in a fresh 30-second TV cut of an ad that promotes some of the capabilities of Apple Watch Series 8. (A 95-second version debuted on YouTube on Sept. 7.) Fox Sports analyst Reggie Bush hypes the Wendy’s $5 Biggie Bag. And Hampton by Hilton highlights its in-hotel dining options with the help of a fussy 8-year-old girl.