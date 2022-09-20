Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Wendy’s, Hampton by Hilton and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 20, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from WhatsApp, Amp, AstraZeneca and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Apple says, “The future of health is on your wrist” in a fresh 30-second TV cut of an ad that promotes some of the capabilities of Apple Watch Series 8. (A 95-second version debuted on YouTube on Sept. 7.) Fox Sports analyst Reggie Bush hypes the Wendy’s $5 Biggie Bag. And Hampton by Hilton highlights its in-hotel dining options with the help of a fussy 8-year-old girl.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
New Things
Apple Watch: New Things
Premiered on: College Football, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 63,959,933 (68% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,661,340 (93% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.72%
Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Your Journey: Every Mile
Hyundai: Your Journey: Every Mile
Premiered on: Courtside, Tennis Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,041,941,132 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,837,885 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.64%
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Waffles
Hilton Hotels Worldwide: Waffles
Premiered on: College Football, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,319,942,406 (39% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,741,166 (52% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.83%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
The Reggie Bag
Wendy's: The Reggie Bag
Premiered on: Big Noon Kickoff, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,759,437,373 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,536,491 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.90%
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
Look What I Got: iPhone 14 Pro
Verizon: Look What I Got: iPhone 14 Pro
Premiered on: Don't Cancel Me With Amara La Negra, Fuse
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,843,360,475 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $32,450,697 (26% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.13%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
