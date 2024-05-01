Watch the newest commercials from Bodyarmor, Mattress Firm, Crypto.com and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: A sweaty gym rat talks about shopping for a mattress in the latest from Mattress Firm. Bodyarmor calls attention to its status as the Official Sports Drink of the NHL in a spot starring pro hockey player Connor McDavid. And Eminem narrates a brand ad from Crypto.com.