Watch the newest commercials from Bodyarmor, Mattress Firm, Crypto.com and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 01, 2024.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: A sweaty gym rat talks about shopping for a mattress in the latest from Mattress Firm. Bodyarmor calls attention to its status as the Official Sports Drink of the NHL in a spot starring pro hockey player Connor McDavid. And Eminem narrates a brand ad from Crypto.com.

Inevitable
Crypto.com: Inevitable
Premiered on: UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez - Prelims, ESPN2
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
How This Sweaty Gym Rat Sleeps at Night
Mattress Firm: How This Sweaty Gym Rat Sleeps at Night
Premiered on: 2024 NFL Draft, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 297,545,322 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,684,998 (25% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.89%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Be an Outsider: Innovating for Over a Century
L.L. Bean: Be an Outsider: Innovating for Over a Century
Premiered on: Quick Pitch, MLB Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 43,834,004 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $285,829 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.71%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Hockey
BODYARMOR: Hockey
Premiered on: NHL Hockey, TBS
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Thousands of Businesses
VensureHR: Thousands of Businesses
Premiered on: PGA Tour Champions Golf, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
