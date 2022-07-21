Watch the newest commercials from Budweiser, AT&T, Ford and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: AT&T’s Lily (Milana Vayntrub) pays a visit to the (fictional) Jones Bones Barkery and explains how AT&T 5G can meet the communication needs of a small business. Major League Baseball stars including Manny Machado and Ji-Man Choi help Budweiser salute “the game that unites us all.” And in a Ford spot, a man grills in the back of his F-150 (using the truck’s built-in 110-volt outlet to power an electric grill) while an announcer encourages us all to “eat locally this summer.”