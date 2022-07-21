Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Budweiser, AT&T, Ford and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 21, 2022.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: AT&T’s Lily (Milana Vayntrub) pays a visit to the (fictional) Jones Bones Barkery and explains how AT&T 5G can meet the communication needs of a small business. Major League Baseball stars including Manny Machado and Ji-Man Choi help Budweiser salute “the game that unites us all.” And in a Ford spot, a man grills in the back of his F-150 (using the truck’s built-in 110-volt outlet to power an electric grill) while an announcer encourages us all to “eat locally this summer.”

Gas Prices
Dave App: Gas Prices
Premiered on: Mean Girls, Paramount Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 641,927,538 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,543,632 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.51%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Language of Baseball
Budweiser: The Language of Baseball
Premiered on: 2022 MLB All-Star Game, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 70,630,749 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $296,391 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.93%
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)
Jones Bones Barkery
AT&T Business: Jones Bones Barkery
Premiered on: Morning Joe, MSNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 97,384,643 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $465,754 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 4.07%
Attention Index: 85 (15% more interruptions than avg.)
Tell Everyone
Verizon: Tell Everyone
Premiered on: NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,229,336,446 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,500,280 (17% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.28%
Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)
Official Reminder to Eat Locally
Ford: Official Reminder to Eat Locally
Premiered on: The Incredible Dr. Pol, National Geographic Wild
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 870,399,960 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,132,051 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.58%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
