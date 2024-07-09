Watch the newest commercials from Clif Bar, Nike, Bose and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: In a Nike spot, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu navigates a basketball court filled with musicians who are playing an orchestral composition. Pro tennis player Frances Tiafoe says, “The more good you put in, the more great you get out” in a Clif Bar commercial. And another tennis pro, Coco Gauff, stars in the latest from Bose.