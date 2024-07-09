Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Clif Bar, Nike, Bose and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 09, 2024.
Watch the newest commercials from Verizon, Oscar Mayer, Ace Hardware and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: In a Nike spot, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu navigates a basketball court filled with musicians who are playing an orchestral composition. Pro tennis player Frances Tiafoe says, “The more good you put in, the more great you get out” in a Clif Bar commercial. And another tennis pro, Coco Gauff, stars in the latest from Bose.

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Pause For Nothing
Bose: Pause For Nothing
Premiered on: 2024 Wimbledon Championships, ABC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
First Responders on the Front Lines: Fire Rescue
Verizon Business: First Responders on the Front Lines: Fire Rescue
Premiered on: NASCAR Cup Series, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 264,774,829 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,640,921 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.40%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Energy
Clif Bar: Energy
Premiered on: Hailey Dean Mysteries, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 419,735,750 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,315,669 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.31%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Little League: Knock Dinner out of the Park
Beef. It's What's For Dinner: Little League: Knock Dinner out of the Park
Premiered on: MLB Baseball, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 11,209,321 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $168,424 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.15%
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Crafted for More Game
Nike: Crafted for More Game
Premiered on: Quick Pitch, MLB Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 52,546,161 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $395,493 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.74%
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, Climate Power, Booking.com and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from VRBO, AncestryDNA, Popeyes and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Acura, Macy’s, Disney and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

