Watch the newest commercials from Delta Air Lines, McDonald’s, Chubbies and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
A few highlights: McDonald’s promotes its limited-time Grandma McFlurry. (Ad Age’s Erika Wheless has the backstory: “McDonald’s new Grandma McFlurry leans into Gen Z trend.”) Pro skateboarder Jagger Eaton gets some advice from Bravo stars Alan Cumming and Phaedra Parks in an Olympics-themed Delta Air Lines spot. And Chubbies says, “For over a decade, we’ve been perfecting the perfect length, fit and feel of shorts.”