Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Delta Air Lines, McDonald’s, Chubbies and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 28, 2024.
Watch the newest commercials from Lay's, Nationwide, Uniqlo and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: McDonald’s promotes its limited-time Grandma McFlurry. (Ad Age’s Erika Wheless has the backstory: “McDonald’s new Grandma McFlurry leans into Gen Z trend.”) Pro skateboarder Jagger Eaton gets some advice from Bravo stars Alan Cumming and Phaedra Parks in an Olympics-themed Delta Air Lines spot. And Chubbies says, “For over a decade, we’ve been perfecting the perfect length, fit and feel of shorts.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
2024 Summer Olympics: Advice
Delta Air Lines: 2024 Summer Olympics: Advice
Premiered on: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, USA Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 128,924,389 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,133,781 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.40%
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Treat Yourself and Your Grandma to a Grandma McFlurry
McDonald's: Treat Yourself and Your Grandma to a Grandma McFlurry
Premiered on: First Things First, Fox Sports 1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,436,235,529 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,500,423 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.55%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Join the Club
Sam's Club: Join the Club
Premiered on: The Voice, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Black and Positively Golden: Fashion Design
McDonald's: Black and Positively Golden: Fashion Design
Premiered on: Urban Indie Film Block, ASPiRE
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,436,235,529 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,500,423 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.55%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Freedom and Relaxation
Chubbies Shorts: Freedom and Relaxation
Premiered on: Dark Side of the 2000s, Vice
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
Watch the newest commercials from Trivago, The Home Depot, T-Mobile and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from VW, Apple, Outback Steakhouse and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Netflix, Universal Orlando Resort, Salesforce and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

