Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Discover, The UPS Store, Sephora + Kohl’s and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on November 18, 2024.
Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, Fabletics, Rover and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: The UPS Store calls itself “the Pack It, Ship It, Guarantee It Store” in a holiday-themed spot. A daughter gives her mother an early Christmas gift of fragrance from Sephora + Kohl’s. And Jennifer Coolidge has a conversation about the Discover Card in an old-school beauty salon.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Salon
Discover Card: Salon
Premiered on: The Real Murders of Orange County, OXYGEN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 540,351,746 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,593,069 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.70%
Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)
What Is Sport?
Reebok: What Is Sport?
Premiered on: NFL Football, NFL Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Kohl's: Early Christmas Gift
Sephora: Kohl's: Early Christmas Gift
Premiered on: NCIS: Los Angeles, ION
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 474,781,216 (27% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,681,064 (30% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.42%
Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)
Unwrapping Joy, Packed and Shipped by Us!
The UPS Store: Unwrapping Joy, Packed and Shipped by Us!
Premiered on: Vanderpump Rules, E!
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 419,767,149 (32% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,454,426 (31% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.39%
Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)
The Ultimate Bundle: Unbelievable Price
Disney+: The Ultimate Bundle: Unbelievable Price
Premiered on: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,344,415,792 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,206,178 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.08%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
