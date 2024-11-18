Watch the newest commercials from Discover, The UPS Store, Sephora + Kohl’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: The UPS Store calls itself “the Pack It, Ship It, Guarantee It Store” in a holiday-themed spot. A daughter gives her mother an early Christmas gift of fragrance from Sephora + Kohl’s. And Jennifer Coolidge has a conversation about the Discover Card in an old-school beauty salon.