Watch the newest commercials from Etsy, Geico, Impossible Foods and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Two friends stuck on a malfunctioning roller coaster talk about using Etsy to quickly find a birthday gift for their mutual friend Zoey (who is also stuck on the roller coaster). Frankenstein’s cousin Trevor helps Geico hype its mobile app. And Impossible Foods says, “We’re solving the meat problem—with more meat!”