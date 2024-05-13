Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Etsy, Geico, Impossible Foods and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 13, 2024.
Watch the newest commercials from Olive Garden, Liberty Mutual, Liquid I.V. and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Two friends stuck on a malfunctioning roller coaster talk about using Etsy to quickly find a birthday gift for their mutual friend Zoey (who is also stuck on the roller coaster). Frankenstein’s cousin Trevor helps Geico hype its mobile app. And Impossible Foods says, “We’re solving the meat problem—with more meat!”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Frankenstein's Cousin
GEICO: Frankenstein's Cousin
Premiered on: Alaska: The Last Frontier, Discovery Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,594,684,830 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,960,464 (13% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.81%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Problems
Impossible Foods: Problems
Premiered on: The Hill Sunday With Chris Stirewalt, NewsNation
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Weighted Blanket
M&M's: Weighted Blanket
Premiered on: NCIS: Los Angeles, USA Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 381,159,095 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,805,930 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.40%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Hard Days: Fire Person
Mike's Hard: Hard Days: Fire Person
Premiered on: The Neighborhood, CBS
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Rollercoaster
Etsy: Rollercoaster
Premiered on: NCIS: Los Angeles, USA Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,005,760,276 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,862,939 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.75%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
