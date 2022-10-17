Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from the Hermès, Old Navy, Verizon and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 17, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Meta Quest, Ally, Kohl’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Jennifer Coolidge sings, “’Tis the season for hashtag giving” in a comical Old Navy holiday spot. Julian Edelman, the former New England Patriots wide receiver, stars alongside “Saturday Night Live” cast member Cecily Strong in the latest from Verizon. And Hermès hypes its H24 fragrance with the help of a gravity-defying male model.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Season of Giving
Old Navy: Season of Giving
Premiered on: Martin, VH1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 56,649,708 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $544,284 (16% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.24%
Attention Index: 86 (14% more interruptions than avg.)
Free 5G Phone
Verizon: Free 5G Phone
Premiered on: Martin, VH1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,171,440,572 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $49,724,234 (31% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.19%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
A Fragrance Beyond the Lines
Hermès: A Fragrance Beyond the Lines
Premiered on: Today With Hoda & Jenna, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 14,034,266 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $114,177 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.74%
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Full Seed Ahead
Nutrien: Full Seed Ahead
Premiered on: Total Acre Farming, RFD TV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
The Official Game Ball
Wilson: The Official Game Ball
Premiered on: NFL Football, Amazon Prime TV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
