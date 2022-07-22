Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Google, Mattress Firm, Huggies and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 22, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Budweiser, AT&T, Ford and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Google wants you to know that Chrome has built-in malware protection. Mattress Firm explores a Las Vegas-like place it calls the Land of Junk Sleep as part of its continuing “Unjunk Your Sleep” campaign. (Flashback: “Liev Schreiber wants to end ‘junk sleep’ in Mattress Firm brand campaign,” from Ad Age’s Parker Herren, July 21, 2021.) And Huggies promotes its Special Delivery line of diapers made with plant-based materials.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Marshawn's Analysis
Subway: Marshawn's Analysis
Premiered on: Egypt's Unexplained Files, Discovery Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,647,202,149 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,660,161 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.44%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Don't Sleep On Sleep: Unjunk Your Sleep
Mattress Firm: Don't Sleep On Sleep: Unjunk Your Sleep
Premiered on: Morning Glow, BET Her
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 876,138,436 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,631,111 (20% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.84%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Built-In Malware Protection
Google: Built-In Malware Protection
Premiered on: Jeopardy!, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 41,139,291 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $349,337 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 5.23%
Attention Index: 53 (47% more interruptions than avg.)
From Naptime to Playtime
Huggies: From Naptime to Playtime
Premiered on: Tanked, Animal Planet
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,463,154,454 (57% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,629,609 (59% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.47%
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
Back to School: Kids Say
Care.com: Back to School: Kids Say
Premiered on: Rogue, FXX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 584,504,223 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,906,115 (20% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.02%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
