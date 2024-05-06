Watch the newest commercials from Mercedes-Maybach, Mattress Firm, Billie and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Two baseball team mascots get into a physical altercation in the latest installment of Mattress Firm’s “Sleep at Night” campaign. Razor brand Billie says, “Shave when you want.” And Mercedes-Benz hypes the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV.