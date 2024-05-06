Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Mercedes-Maybach, Mattress Firm, Billie and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 06, 2024.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Two baseball team mascots get into a physical altercation in the latest installment of Mattress Firm’s “Sleep at Night” campaign. Razor brand Billie says, “Shave when you want.” And Mercedes-Benz hypes the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
How This Mascot Sleeps at Night
Mattress Firm: How This Mascot Sleeps at Night
Premiered on: Modern Family, TBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 329,194,882 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,912,381 (26% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.01%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Welcome to Beyond
Mercedes-Benz: Welcome to Beyond
Premiered on: Bloomberg Surveillance, Bloomberg HD
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 482,822,245 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,320,214 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.42%
Attention Index: 133 (33% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Memorial Day Sale: How This Barefoot Guy Sleeps at Night
Mattress Firm: Memorial Day Sale: How This Barefoot Guy Sleeps at Night
Premiered on: Family Matters, TBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 329,194,882 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,912,381 (26% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.01%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Shave When You Want
Billie: Shave When You Want
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Most Brilliant Smile
Crest: Most Brilliant Smile
Premiered on: Warcraft, SYFY
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,351,201,335 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,008,773 (19% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.12%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
