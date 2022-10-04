Watch the newest commercials from State Farm, Taco Bell, Twix and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Taco Bell enlists “Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson to promote its new breakfast menu. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “Pete Davidson apologizes for Taco Bell’s wacky breakfast offerings.”) Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid and his star quarterback Patrick Mahomes team up for the latest from State Farm. And in a Halloween-themed spot, Twix deploys a Ouija board to help settle the Left Twix vs. Right Twix debate (for now).