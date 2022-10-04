Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from State Farm, Taco Bell, Twix and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 04, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Xfinity Mobile, Dodge, Dr. Squatch and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Taco Bell enlists “Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson to promote its new breakfast menu. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “Pete Davidson apologizes for Taco Bell’s wacky breakfast offerings.”) Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid and his star quarterback Patrick Mahomes team up for the latest from State Farm. And in a Halloween-themed spot, Twix deploys a Ouija board to help settle the Left Twix vs. Right Twix debate (for now).

Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards

Entries are now open for the 2023 award programs
Enter now

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Breakfast: A Bit Crazy
Taco Bell: Breakfast: A Bit Crazy
Premiered on: Hidden Habitats, BBC America
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,488,500,136 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,431,842 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.51%
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)
Nap Time
State Farm: Nap Time
Premiered on: College Football Final, ESPNU
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,968,769,238 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $31,752,799 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.02%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Left or Right: Spirits
Twix: Left or Right: Spirits
Premiered on: Martin, VH1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 130,668,216 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $741,477 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.44%
Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)
Cha-Ching While You Sing
Rakuten: Cha-Ching While You Sing
Premiered on: Monk, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 179,163,555 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,082,190 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.03%
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
Changing the Game
VISA: Changing the Game
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 151,060,372 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,205,832 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.83%
Attention Index: 86 (14% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Xfinity Mobile, Dodge, Dr. Squatch and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from GoDaddy, Best Western, Upwork and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Skims, Maytag and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Tracking layoffs and budget cuts

How brands and agencies are bracing for a recession
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Xfinity Mobile, Dodge, Dr. Squatch and more

Watch the newest commercials from Xfinity Mobile, Dodge, Dr. Squatch and more
Watch the newest commercials from GoDaddy, Best Western, Upwork and more

Watch the newest commercials from GoDaddy, Best Western, Upwork and more
Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Skims, Maytag and more

Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Skims, Maytag and more
Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Subaru, Athletic Brewing Company and more

Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Subaru, Athletic Brewing Company and more
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, AT&T, Verizon and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, AT&T, Verizon and more
Watch the newest commercials from Amazon Fresh, Amp, JustFab and more

Watch the newest commercials from Amazon Fresh, Amp, JustFab and more
Watch the newest commercials from Gillette, GoDaddy, Instacart and more

Watch the newest commercials from Gillette, GoDaddy, Instacart and more
Watch the newest commercials from Calm, Spectrum Mobile, Home Chef and more

Watch the newest commercials from Calm, Spectrum Mobile, Home Chef and more