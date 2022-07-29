Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Subaru, Gap Kids, Speedo and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 29, 2022.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Kids talk about their sense of belonging in a Gap Kids spot titled “Everyone belongs.” Subaru serves up another new spot starring members of the canine Barkley family. (Yesterday’s edition of Hot Spots had one too.) And Olympic swimming champion Ryan Murphy talks about the high-tech Fastskin LZR Pure Intent Backstroke Edition swimsuit he teamed up with Speedo to develop.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Everyone Belongs
Gap: Everyone Belongs
Premiered on: Family Matters, TBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 33,257,050 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $418,980 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.11%
Attention Index: 133 (33% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Dog Tested: Stop Light
Subaru: Dog Tested: Stop Light
Premiered on: Naked and Afraid XL, Animal Planet
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,596,428,824 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,550,551 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.78%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
The Premier Tech Suit for Backstrokers
Speedo: The Premier Tech Suit for Backstrokers
Premiered on: Swimming, Olympic Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 63,143 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,787 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.75%
Attention Index: 179 (79% fewer interruptions than avg.)
1950 Census: Treasure Hunt
Ancestry: 1950 Census: Treasure Hunt
Premiered on: Aerial America, Smithsonian
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,223,842,732 (88% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,814,743 (93% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.92%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
VMWare: Connect All Your Clouds
CDW: VMWare: Connect All Your Clouds
Premiered on: Hiroshima: 75 Years Later, History Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 80,601,225 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $512,133 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.82%
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
