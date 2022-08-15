Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, Acorns, Cîroc and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: T-Mobile wants you to know that you can get free Netflix and a year of Paramount+ with qualifying plans. As part of a continuing campaign, Acorns’ talking squirrel mascot (voiced by Christopher Walken) makes a point about the importance of investing early. (See another Acorns commercial in Friday’s Hot Spots.) And Cîroc hypes Cîroc Vodka Spritz, a new ready-to-drink cocktail in a can.