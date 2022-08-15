Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, Acorns, Cîroc and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 15, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Acorns, Genesis and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: T-Mobile wants you to know that you can get free Netflix and a year of Paramount+ with qualifying plans. As part of a continuing campaign, Acorns’ talking squirrel mascot (voiced by Christopher Walken) makes a point about the importance of investing early. (See another Acorns commercial in Friday’s Hot Spots.) And Cîroc hypes Cîroc Vodka Spritz, a new ready-to-drink cocktail in a can.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Urgency
Acorns: Urgency
Premiered on: Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen, Comedy.TV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Tuning
CÎROC: Tuning
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 6,831 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $100,337 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.58%
Attention Index: 73 (27% more interruptions than avg.)
Magician: $225 Value
T-Mobile: Magician: $225 Value
Premiered on: Golf Central, Golf
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,395,953,975 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,243,427 (27% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.25%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
The Monster Marshawn Catch on Quick: BOGO
Subway: The Monster Marshawn Catch on Quick: BOGO
Premiered on: That White People S..., Fuse
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,840,244,194 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,876,928 (16% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.53%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
For All It’s Worth: Better Benefits Can Help You Recruit and Retain Employees
Principal Financial Group: For All It’s Worth: Better Benefits Can Help You Recruit and Retain Employees
Premiered on: MLB on FOX Pregame, FOX
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Walmart, McDonald’s, PNC and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Gatorade, Progressive, Moen and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Ford, Nike, New Balance and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

