Watch the newest commercials from Trivago, The Home Depot, T-Mobile and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 24, 2024.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: The Home Depot says it offers “free delivery on over 2 million items” in a Memorial Day–themed spot. Trivago explains how its hotel price-comparison tool works in a commercial featuring an overwhelmed man and his helpful wife. And Jessica Vestal of “Love Is Blind” fame stars in a faux promo for a reality show spoof called “Nadayada Island” in the latest from T-Mobile.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Nadayada Island: Metro Flex
Metro by T-Mobile: Nadayada Island: Metro Flex
Premiered on: Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle, ESPN2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 546,981,891 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,770,635 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.50%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Cheaper Hotels
trivago: Cheaper Hotels
Premiered on: Reba, Hallmark
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,022,971,878 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,496,166 (15% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.84%
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
Memorial Day: Samsung Bespoke Appliances: 40% Off + Extra $50 Off
Lowe's: Memorial Day: Samsung Bespoke Appliances: 40% Off + Extra $50 Off
Premiered on: Chicago P.D., MyNetworkTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,942,482,652 (39% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,047,747 (44% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.49%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Memorial Day Delivered
The Home Depot: Memorial Day Delivered
Premiered on: NFL GameDay View, NFL Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,359,565,191 (31% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,715,375 (29% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.75%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Delta: How Business Goes Further
T-Mobile for Business: Delta: How Business Goes Further
Premiered on: Varney & Company, Fox Business
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 279,304,757 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,778,997 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.60%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
