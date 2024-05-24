Watch the newest commercials from Trivago, The Home Depot, T-Mobile and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
A few highlights: The Home Depot says it offers “free delivery on over 2 million items” in a Memorial Day–themed spot. Trivago explains how its hotel price-comparison tool works in a commercial featuring an overwhelmed man and his helpful wife. And Jessica Vestal of “Love Is Blind” fame stars in a faux promo for a reality show spoof called “Nadayada Island” in the latest from T-Mobile.