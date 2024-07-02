Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Verizon, Oscar Mayer, Ace Hardware and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 02, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, Climate Power, Booking.com and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)


A few highlights: Verizon says, “You break it, we take it” in a spot that underscores that it accepts trade-ins of “any phone in any condition, guaranteed.” A faux commercial for a men’s razor pops up in the middle of an Oscar Mayer Thick Cut Bacon commercial. And Ace Hardware calls attention to the premium paint brands it sells, including Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines, Benjamin Moore and Clark + Kensington.

Check out the latest Ad Age events and award programs

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
You Break it, We Take It: iPhone 15
Verizon: You Break it, We Take It: iPhone 15
Premiered on: Young Sheldon, TBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,407,291,503 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,583,993 (22% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.44%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Smoked for 12 Long Hours
Oscar Mayer: Smoked for 12 Long Hours
Premiered on: Euro Today,
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 278,073,490 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,268,838 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.52%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Now
Verizon: Now
Premiered on: Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,407,291,503 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,583,993 (22% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.44%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Clark+Kensington Paint: Buy One, Get One 50% Off
ACE Hardware: Clark+Kensington Paint: Buy One, Get One 50% Off
Premiered on: The B1G Moment, Big Ten Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,339,664,286 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,247,397 (22% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.41%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Wise Buys Sales Event: Clear: $129.95
America's Best Contacts and Eyeglasses: Wise Buys Sales Event: Clear: $129.95
Premiered on: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 491,074,658 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,150,594 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.83%
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, Climate Power, Booking.com and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from VRBO, AncestryDNA, Popeyes and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Acura, Macy’s, Disney and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, Climate Power, Booking.com and more

Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, Climate Power, Booking.com and more
Watch the newest commercials from VRBO, AncestryDNA, Popeyes and more

Watch the newest commercials from VRBO, AncestryDNA, Popeyes and more
Watch the newest commercials from Acura, Macy’s, Disney and more

Watch the newest commercials from Acura, Macy’s, Disney and more
Watch the newest commercials from Neutrogena, AliExpress, Mattress Firm and more

Watch the newest commercials from Neutrogena, AliExpress, Mattress Firm and more
Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Purple, Hello Bello and more

Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Purple, Hello Bello and more
Watch the newest commercials from Allstate, Chick-fil-A, Dunkin’ and more

Watch the newest commercials from Allstate, Chick-fil-A, Dunkin’ and more
Watch the newest commercials from Nike, Audible, Meta and more

Watch the newest commercials from Nike, Audible, Meta and more
Watch the newest commercials from Vital Farms, Inspired Closets, Peter Millar and more

Watch the newest commercials from Vital Farms, Inspired Closets, Peter Millar and more