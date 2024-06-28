Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from VRBO, AncestryDNA, Popeyes and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 28, 2024.
Watch the newest commercials from Acura, Macy's, Disney and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: VRBO says, “When other vacation rentals have surprise drop-ins, try one you’ll have all to yourself” in two spots that illustrate how annoying it is to have a property host underfoot. Jimmy O. Yang helps Popeyes hype its boneless wings. And AncestryDNA explains how it tracks unique traits.

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Identity
Popeyes: Identity
Premiered on: Cleopatra: Sex, Lies and Secrets, Science Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,090,510,257 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,503,045 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.74%
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)
Relax: Underwear: Host Free Stays
VRBO: Relax: Underwear: Host Free Stays
Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, Golf
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 326,577,095 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,640,468 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.31%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Legendary Dads
Ancestry: Legendary Dads
Premiered on: Today With Hoda & Jenna, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 568,530,278 (63% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,026,387 (67% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.15%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Relax: Sunbathing: Host Free Stays
VRBO: Relax: Sunbathing: Host Free Stays
Premiered on: CNN News Central, CNN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 326,577,095 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,640,468 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.31%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Our Thing: Thin Crust
Pizza Hut: Our Thing: Thin Crust
Premiered on: Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle, ESPNU
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 940,445,945 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,420,378 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.74%
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
