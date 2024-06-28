Watch the newest commercials from VRBO, AncestryDNA, Popeyes and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: VRBO says, “When other vacation rentals have surprise drop-ins, try one you’ll have all to yourself” in two spots that illustrate how annoying it is to have a property host underfoot. Jimmy O. Yang helps Popeyes hype its boneless wings. And AncestryDNA explains how it tracks unique traits.