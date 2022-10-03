Watch the newest commercials from Xfinity Mobile, Dodge, Dr. Squatch and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Dodge says, “If you’re loud, be louder” in a spot that celebrates “real drivers” by showing “real footage.” Xfinity Mobile store employees brace themselves for a mad rush of customers eager to take advantage of the carrier’s iPhone 14 Pro offer. And Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert stars in another installment of a series of commercials for Dr. Squatch Soap Co.