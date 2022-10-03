Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Xfinity Mobile, Dodge, Dr. Squatch and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 03, 2022.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Dodge says, “If you’re loud, be louder” in a spot that celebrates “real drivers” by showing “real footage.” Xfinity Mobile store employees brace themselves for a mad rush of customers eager to take advantage of the carrier’s iPhone 14 Pro offer. And Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert stars in another installment of a series of commercials for Dr. Squatch Soap Co.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Tough on the Outside
Dr. Squatch Soap Co.: Tough on the Outside
Premiered on: NCIS: New Orleans, TNT
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
The Real Brotherhood of Muscle
Dodge: The Real Brotherhood of Muscle
Premiered on: Dateline, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 522,342,308 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,658,484 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.58%
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
iPhone 14 Pro: Switch and Save $400
XFINITY Mobile: iPhone 14 Pro: Switch and Save $400
Premiered on: Scarface, AMC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 693,657,891 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,185,772 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.02%
Attention Index: 78 (22% more interruptions than avg.)
Protecting and Powering Your Business
CrowdStrike: Protecting and Powering Your Business
Premiered on: Squawk Box, CNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,457,990 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $34,619 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.78%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Fill Your Table
Marco's Pizza: Fill Your Table
Premiered on: George Lopez, TBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 537,277,951 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,150,729 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.55%
Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
