Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Land Rover, TaxAct and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on February 09, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Salesforce, Delta Air Lines and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Amazon serves up a 15-second teaser of its Super Bowl ad for Alexa starring Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. (ICYMI: “All the Super Bowl commercial teasers released so far”—part of Ad Age’s comprehensive coverage of Big Game advertising.) Land Rover says its Defender is “capable of great things wherever you find yourself” in a fresh TV cut of an epic ad that debuted on YouTube. And in the latest from TaxAct, a Mary Poppins-like tax expert reassures a couple struggling with filing their taxes.

Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Today's TV Ad Highlights

Bad Breath
Amazon, Inc.: Bad Breath
Premiered on: 2022 Winter Olympics, USA Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 45,190,200 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,811,503 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.97%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Adventure
Land Rover: Adventure
Premiered on: Hogan's Heroes, SundanceTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 279,456,393 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,498,903 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.36%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Monitor
E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley: Monitor
Premiered on: Below Deck Mediterranean, BRAVO
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 361,955,172 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,196,960 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.91%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
The Fixer
TaxACT: The Fixer
Premiered on: I, Sniper, Viceland
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 543,387,727 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,754,840 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.07%
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Doorway
National Association of Realtors: Doorway
Premiered on: Mike & Molly, CW
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
