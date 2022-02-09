Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Land Rover, TaxAct and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Amazon serves up a 15-second teaser of its Super Bowl ad for Alexa starring Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. (ICYMI: “All the Super Bowl commercial teasers released so far”—part of Ad Age’s comprehensive coverage of Big Game advertising.) Land Rover says its Defender is “capable of great things wherever you find yourself” in a fresh TV cut of an epic ad that debuted on YouTube. And in the latest from TaxAct, a Mary Poppins-like tax expert reassures a couple struggling with filing their taxes.