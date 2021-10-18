Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Bud Light Seltzer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dolby and more
A few highlights: Hewlett Packard Enterprise promotes its HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform. Comedian Drew “Druski” Desbordes and actress Maya Murillo help hype Bud Light Seltzer Retro Tie Dye Pack flavors. And Justin Bieber says that Dolby Atmos technology “creates an immersive experience where the listener feels like they’re literally at the center of the song.” (Dolby released a short film titled “Experience Justin Bieber Like Never Before in Dolby Atmos,” with a 3:41 runtime, on YouTube on Sept. 12; the new 30-second spot draws from the longer piece.)