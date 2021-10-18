Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Bud Light Seltzer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dolby and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 18, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Facebook, Mint Mobile, Six Flags and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Hewlett Packard Enterprise promotes its HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform. Comedian Drew “Druski” Desbordes and actress Maya Murillo help hype Bud Light Seltzer Retro Tie Dye Pack flavors. And Justin Bieber says that Dolby Atmos technology “creates an immersive experience where the listener feels like they’re literally at the center of the song.” (Dolby released a short film titled “Experience Justin Bieber Like Never Before in Dolby Atmos,” with a 3:41 runtime, on YouTube on Sept. 12; the new 30-second spot draws from the longer piece.)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Experience Justin Bieber Like Never Before
Dolby Laboratories: Experience Justin Bieber Like Never Before
Premiered on: MLB Baseball, TBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 9,748,870 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,619 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 7.25%
Attention Index: 73 (27% more interruptions than avg.)
Time Machine
Dish Network: Time Machine
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,351,624,354 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,827,945 (37% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.34%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Loudest Flavors Ever
Bud Light Seltzer: Loudest Flavors Ever
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 514,166,120 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,353,113 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.26%
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Keep up With the Clicks
DHL: Keep up With the Clicks
Premiered on: World Business Report, BBC World News (North America)
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,059,204 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,346 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.48%
Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)
Stay or Go? Do Both
Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Stay or Go? Do Both
Premiered on: Squawk Box, CNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 7,088,212 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $32,100 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.37%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

