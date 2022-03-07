Watch the newest commercials from Buick, Disney+, TYR and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: A bearded dragon named Iggy stars in a spot for the three-row Buick Enclave SUV. Olympic gold medalists Katie Ledecky and Michael Andrew help hype TYR’s Venzo line of swimwear. And Disney+ celebrates the “effortless, relentless, fearless” female characters in the series and movies it streams. (ICYMI: “Disney+ streaming service to offer low-cost version with ads,” from Bloomberg News via Ad Age.)