Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Buick, Disney+, TYR and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 07, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from HBO Max, Xfinity Mobile, Corona Extra and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: A bearded dragon named Iggy stars in a spot for the three-row Buick Enclave SUV. Olympic gold medalists Katie Ledecky and Michael Andrew help hype TYR’s Venzo line of swimwear. And Disney+ celebrates the “effortless, relentless, fearless” female characters in the series and movies it streams. (ICYMI: “Disney+ streaming service to offer low-cost version with ads,” from Bloomberg News via Ad Age.)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Iggy
Buick: Iggy
Premiered on: College Basketball, Fox Sports 1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 367,151,019 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,391,230 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.07%
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Effortless, Relentless, Fearless
Disney+: Effortless, Relentless, Fearless
Premiered on: Grey's Anatomy, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,364,072,327 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $70,915,102 (24% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.62%
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Slotomania: Captain Slotostar
Playtika Ltd.: Slotomania: Captain Slotostar
Premiered on: People Puzzler, Game Show
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,221,569,136 (49% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,098,134 (45% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.02%
Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Battle Born
TYR: Battle Born
Premiered on: Swimming, Olympic Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 77,053 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,241 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.14%
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
BitLab Academy: Join Our Community
Premiered on: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Mav TV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
