Watch the newest commercials from Burger King, Mint Mobile, Capital One and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Burger King hypes its new Whopper Melt. Ryan Reynolds and his “The Adam Project” co-star Walker Scobell help promote Mint Mobile’s current half-price deal. (See also: “Ryan Reynolds’ influence may have gone too far—all the way to an ad for Kraft Mac & Cheese,” from Ad Age’s Parker Herren.) And longtime Capital One pitchmen Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee and Charles Barkley star in two new spots—part of a continuing series of March Madness–themed commercials for the banking brand.