Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Burger King, Mint Mobile, Capital One and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 14, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Papa Murphy’s, Southern Company, Lexus and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Burger King hypes its new Whopper Melt. Ryan Reynolds and his “The Adam Project” co-star Walker Scobell help promote Mint Mobile’s current half-price deal. (See also: “Ryan Reynolds’ influence may have gone too far—all the way to an ad for Kraft Mac & Cheese,” from Ad Age’s Parker Herren.) And longtime Capital One pitchmen Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee and Charles Barkley star in two new spots—part of a continuing series of March Madness–themed commercials for the banking brand.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Chuck Kuts
Capital One (Credit Card): Chuck Kuts
Premiered on: SEC Now, SEC Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 968,105,814 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,870,236 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.59%
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Full Year for Half the Price
Mint Mobile: Full Year for Half the Price
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 95,248,138 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,859,578 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.48%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Mascot
Capital One (Banking): Mascot
Premiered on: Get Up, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 518,289,795 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,987,103 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.48%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Singer
Michelob: The Singer
Premiered on: George Lopez, TBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 351,654,932 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,568,840 (20% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.09%
Attention Index: 147 (47% fewer interruptions than avg.)
More Cheese
Burger King: More Cheese
Premiered on: Below Deck Mediterranean, BRAVO
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,042,217,318 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,432,455 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.29%
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
